FLAG CARRIER Philippine Airlines (PAL) has expanded its codeshare partnership with Singapore Airlines (SIA), increasing flight options between their respective countries and adding more international destinations.

“The partnership is the product of a strengthened relationship with our fellow ASEAN mainline carrier, Singapore Airlines, and an enduring commitment to expanding our presence in Singapore,” Stanley K. Ng, president and chief operating officer of PAL, said in a media release.

The codeshare agreement, PAL said, will start by the fourth quarter of this year after regulatory approvals.

SIA will also codeshare PAL’s flights from Manila to 27 destinations in the Philippines, PAL said, adding that it will codeshare six flights of SIA in Copenhagen, Frankfurt, Milan, Paris, Rome, and Zurich.

“This agreement enables Philippine Airlines and Singapore Airlines to work more closely together, and find ways to offer our customers enhanced travel connections between Singapore and the Philippines,” said Goh Choon Phong, chief executive officer of SIA.

This collaboration between the two airlines will also support the growing demand for travel both in the Philippines and Singapore, he said.

PAL said the European codeshare sectors will be launched across its sales channels, as well as SIA’s in the coming weeks.

It added that the codeshare services to Copenhagen and Milan are the first air link to Denmark’s capital and Italy’s commercial hub. — Ashley Erika O. Jose