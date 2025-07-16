BRYAN BAGUNAS, the face of Philippine men’s volleyball, will have a second tour of duty in Japan after being tabbed by Osaka Blueton where he gets to play alongside popular Japanese star Yuji Nishida.

The fearsome Filipino outside hitter last played in the Taiwan league for Win Streak where he won a pair of championships and a Most Valuable Player plum in a memorable three-year stint.

Before that, Mr. Bagunas, who is with Cignal in the Spikers’ Turf, suited up with Oita Miyoshi Weisse Adler in Japan from 1999 to 2022.

“We are pleased to announce that Bryan Bagunas has officially joined the team,” said the team in a statement posted on social media.

Mr. Bagunas, who is still recuperating from a knee injury he sustained last year, is expected to spearhead Alas Pilipinas’ stint in the FIVB Men’s World Championships at the MOA Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum in September. — Joey Villar