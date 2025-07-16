THE Philippines overpowered India, 15-0, on Wednesday to book a spot to next year’s Asian Games while keeping its hope alive for a World Cup slot in the WBSC Women’s Softball Asia Cup in Xi’an, China.

Callie Grace Christian pitched a two-hitter while right fielder Roma Jane Cruz blasted a homer straight to left field that sparked that nine-run juggernaut in the bottom third inning and sealed the match via the mercy rule.

It was the Filipinas’ third win in four outings that propelled them in a tie for No. 3 with the Taiwanese, trailing just the unbeaten Chinese and Japanese, who each won four straight.

More importantly, the Blu Girls have ensured themselves one of the eight tickets being contested here for the Asiad set Sept. 19 to Oct. 4 in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan next year.

“I am extremely proud of our Blu Girls’ performance. Even in the face of a tough loss to Japan, the team showed heart and resilience. We stand behind them all the way as they continue to fight for our country,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines President Jean Henri Lhuillier.

With one mission accomplished, the Philippines now seeks one of the three berths in the World Cup group stages also next year.

It came a day after the country split its two assignments, smashing South Korea, 7-0, and succumbing to Japan, 9-1.

The Nationals were playing the Malaysians at press time and were scheduled to play a double-header versus the Singaporeans and Chinese. — Joey Villar