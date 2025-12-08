THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) awarded a P618.93-million contract to expand Lucena Port to a Bulacan construction company.

In a notice of award dated Nov. 25, the port regulator said J.C. Piñon Construction, Inc. was declared the lowest calculated and responsive bidder for the project.

The expansion project has attracted a total of nine bidders. The others were SB Construction Corp.; Goldridge Construction and Development Corp.; Bemkar Construction and Supply; Luzviminda Engineering; Vicente T. Lao Construction; WTG Construction and Development Corp.; MRBIl Construction Corp.; and MRBIl Construction Corp.

Lucena Port is a commercial and passenger gateway for the Calabarzon region.

The contractor for the Port of Lucena will be given 720 days or 23 months to complete the project, the PPA said.

Separately, PPA is also spending P38.86 million to hire consultants to prepare feasibility studies and master plans for selected ports.

These ports include Valugan Boulder Bay, Batanes; Plaridel, Siain, Quezon; Pambuhan, Camarines Norte; Oton, Iloilo; Can-aybon, Eastern Samar; Borongan, Eastern Samar; Medina, Misamis Oriental; Magsaysay, Misamis Oriental; Pantukan, Davao de Oro; and Jolo, Sulu. — Ashley Erika O. Jose