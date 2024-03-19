SM Group’s logistics unit 2GO Group, Inc. said on Monday that it expanded operations in Davao and General Santos (GenSan) to bolster the company’s presence in Mindanao.

2GO Group announced its expansion with the addition of MV 2GO Masigla to its fleet.

The vessel embarked on its first operational voyage on Monday, sailing from Davao and General Santos to Iloilo and back to Manila via the Manila-Davao-GenSan-Iloilo-Manila route, the company said in a statement.

Sea travel reservations are available from Manila to Davao or General Santos, and from Davao or General Santos to Iloilo and Manila, starting at P1,140.

“Beyond their immediate surroundings, Davao and General Santos provide logistical and travel support to areas such as Tagum, Digos, Kidapawan, Socksargen, and others. This strategic positioning allows efficient coordination and seamless operations across this extended network,” the 2GO Group said.

“The move is part of 2GO’s commitment to fostering economic growth and facilitating seamless connections in the Mindanao region,” it added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave