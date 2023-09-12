LISTED property developer Filinvest Land, Inc. (FLI) recently topped off the first building in its Belize Oasis community in Alabang, Muntinlupa City.

FLI said in a statement that the Building Azul is a low-density tower with only 25 units per floor. It is part of Belize Oasis, the company’s first mid-rise development in Muntinlupa City under the Aspire by Filinvest brand.

FLI said Building Azul has a “Venti-lite” design that incorporates sky gardens, allowing natural light and ventilation to the hallways.

“Soon, the future residents of Belize Oasis will have the privilege of enjoying the attractive features that this project has to offer. Nestled in a highly accessible area, Belize Oasis can be easily reached through major thoroughfares such as C5, South Luzon Expressway, and the Skyway,” FLI First Vice-President for Brand/Product and Regional Project Head for Medium-Rise Buildings Aven D. Valderrama said.

Belize Oasis is only a few minutes away from Filinvest City, FLI’s 244-hectare township in Alabang.

“Belize Oasis presents a golden opportunity to invest in a prime location with a ready rental market. Alabang has long been coveted due to its strategic positioning, excellent connectivity, and thriving commercial and business districts,” the company said.

Amenities of its Belize Oasis development include a swimming pool, fitness gym, clubhouse with a dance studio, jogging trails, and manicured landscapes. It also has 70% allocated land for open spaces. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave