SPX Express, a logistics partner of the e-commerce giant Shopee, has introduced its inaugural automated and largest sorting center in the country, located in Calamba, Laguna.

“There’s a lot of focus for SPX Express to really push speed, reliability, and productivity, efficiency — all of these together. And I think part of that requires some of this engineering,” SPX Express Head Martin Yu told reporters on Wednesday.

With a warehouse space of 25,000 square meters, the sorting center boasts a processing capacity of over three million parcels per day.

From inbound to outbound, the processing time can take up to three minutes for bulky parcels and up to one hour for sacks.

Specifically designed to cater to shoppers in key regions, including the National Capital Region, Greater Manila Area, south Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao, the sorting center is poised to significantly contribute to SPX Express’ regional delivery network, according to Mr. Yu.

“There are people who are designated to deal with error parcels, and they have to check it, and it involves calling the buyers, calling the sellers, and checking how we can best manage such issues,” he said.

“And I think that’s the benefit that this state-of-the-art technology gives us. It helps us catch those much better,” he added.

Currently, the company has two sorting centers in the Philippines, with one equipped with an automatic sorting machine.

The company said that the sorting efficiency has increased by 60%, and the lead time for every parcel going through the new facility has been reduced by approximately two hours.

SPX Express, launched in 2018, offers delivery services across Southeast Asia, supporting small- and medium-sized enterprises, brands, and sellers.

The company operates a nationwide network of delivery centers across more than 300 hubs.

“The e-commerce industry remains to be the main growth driver of the local digital economy,” SPX Express said in a statement.

“With the Philippines being among the fastest-growing e-commerce markets in Southeast Asia, there is a necessity to enhance infrastructures to meet the growing demands of customers,” it added.

E-commerce is expected to drive the Philippines’s digital economy, which is seen to expand by 21% annually to hit $24 billion by 2025, according to the e-Conomy SEA report by Google, Temasek Holdings, and Bain & Company.

It is seen to reach $60 billion in gross merchandise value by 2030. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera