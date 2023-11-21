MANILA Electric Co. (Meralco) said a pre-bid conference to solicit offers for 1,800 megawatts (MW) of baseload capacity has attracted interested parties which can provide a potential 3,000 MW.

“There were more than 3,000 megawatts (on offer from participants). There were, I think, three San Miguel plants, one GNPD (GNPower Dinginin Ltd. Co.). There was also a solar company,” Jose Ronald V. Valles, Meralco first vice-president and head of the company’s regulatory management office, told reporters late Monday.

Other participants were FirstGen Corp. subsidiary First NatGas Power, and SP New Energy Corp.

The San Miguel Power Global Holdings units represented at the conference were Mariveles Power Generation Corp., Excellent Energy Resources, Inc., and Masinloc Power Partners Co. Ltd. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera