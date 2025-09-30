WEST ZONE concessionaire Maynilad Water Services, Inc. has started treating up to 46 million liters of wastewater daily at its newly commissioned P1.6-billion Cupang Water Reclamation Facility (WRF) in Muntinlupa City.

The facility is intended to expand sewerage coverage and treat wastewater to meet environmental standards, Maynilad said in a statement on Monday.

It is designed to serve about 33,000 customers in Sucat, Buli, Cupang, and Bayanan in Muntinlupa, Maynilad said.

At the same time, the company said it has started upgrading the facility to comply with stricter effluent standards under Department Administrative Order (DAO) 2016-08, as amended by DAO 2021-19 of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources.

“We are not only expanding our wastewater treatment capacity — we’re also future-proofing our facilities to comply with the latest environmental standards,” Maynilad President and Chief Executive Officer Ramoncito S. Fernandez said.

The Cupang WRF is one of two major wastewater treatment facilities recently completed in Muntinlupa, along with the nearby Tunasan WRF.

The company’s service area covers most of Manila, except portions of San Andres and Sta. Ana, as well as Quezon City, Makati, Caloocan, Pasay, Parañaque, Las Piñas, Muntinlupa, Valenzuela, Navotas, and Malabon.

It also supplies water to the Cavite cities of Bacoor and Imus, and the towns of Kawit, Noveleta, and Rosario.

IPO DELAY

Maynilad earlier said it was moving its initial public offering (IPO) to no later than Nov. 7 to give cornerstone investors more time to evaluate the company.

This marks the second postponement of its listing.

The company originally planned to conduct its IPO on July 17 but later rescheduled to Oct. 30, citing potential demand from cornerstone investors.

Metro Pacific Investments Corp., which holds a majority stake in Maynilad, is one of three Philippine units of Hong Kong-based First Pacific Co. Ltd., the others being Philex Mining Corp. and PLDT Inc.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., has an interest in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Sheldeen Joy Talavera