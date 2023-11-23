PROPERTY developer Century Properties Group, Inc. (CPG) partnered with global hospitality group Accor to launch Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua in Mandaluyong City.

The hotel is located at Coronado St. in Mandaluyong City in an area bordering Makati City. It features 152 rooms and suites with a practical, cozy, and contemporary design.

“The opening of Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua underlines our long-term commitment to expand our portfolio in the Philippines. Novotel’s relaxed and lively atmosphere resonates with our guests, we are delighted to offer the second Novotel address for travelers, long-staying guests and locals to work, play and relax,” Accor Premium, Midscale, and Economy Division in Asia Chief Executive Officer Garth Simmons said in a statement late Tuesday.

Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua features various room sizes ranging from a 31-square meter (sq.m.) standard room suited for corporate travelers, the 45-sq.m. deluxe suite and 75-sq.m. superior suite for families and long-staying guests, and the 91-sq.m. premier suite that features a 180-degree view of the city via its curved floor-to-ceiling window.

All suites feature working, living, and dining areas, and kitchens that come with a microwave, Nespresso machine, induction cooker, cooking equipment, and cutlery.

“With the renewed interest for travel globally, having Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua to host travelers will further boost the Philippine government’s push to bolster the tourism industry,” CPG President and Chief Executive Officer Marco R. Antonio said.

Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua also features an all-day dining restaurant called Tempus, located on the sixth floor. It offers a breakfast buffet and a la carte options for lunch and dinner. A private dining room across the restaurant could accommodate up to 20 guests. It can serve as a venue for birthday celebrations, reunions, and lunch meetings.

The hotel also has an infinity swimming pool on the sixth floor, while its 21st floor features a lobby lounge and two meeting rooms that could accommodate up to 30 guests each. It also offers a fitness center with free weights and modern cardio machines for guests who are fitness enthusiasts.

“Guests will feel the warmth of home at Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua. It will usher in a new concept of ‘home away from home’ experience for long-stay travelers who are in Manila for business and for families who are in search of a weekend leisure,” Novotel Suites Manila at Acqua General Manager Raul Aquino said.

Accor is a global hospital group that has over 1,000 properties across the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific while CPG has business interests in the sale and development of mid- and high-rise condominiums and single-detached homes, leasing of retail and office space, as well as property management.

On Wednesday, shares of CPG at the local bourse fell five centavos or 1.61% to P0.305 apiece. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave