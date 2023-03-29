TOYOTA MOTOR Philippines Corp. (TMP) is expecting a stronger performance for 2023 after posting the highest sales among local car manufacturers last year.

“2023 promises to be an even more amazing year,” TMP President Atsuhiro Okamoto said in a statement on Tuesday.

“I am confident that with the strongest product lineup in the country, the strongest dealers and, most importantly, the strongest team members and Toyota professionals ever, we will strive to be the best friend of every Filipino. Their trust is the strongest foundation for our future,” he added.

Mr. Okamoto said this as TMP recently held its annual dealer conference for its dealership network in the country. He said the company topped passenger car sales, commercial vehicle sales, and overall sales.

Last year, TMP led all car brands in terms of sales as it sold 174,106 units, or 49.38% out of the 352,596 units sold, based on figures from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines, Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association (TMA).

CAMPI and TMA data also showed that TMP had the highest sales among vehicle brands as of end-February 2023, with 28,299 units sold or 46.85% of the overall 60,404 units sold.

Meanwhile, the TMP gave out several awards for dealerships such as the President’s Award of Excellence large business division for Toyota Pasig; medium business division for Toyota Marilao, Bulacan, Inc.; and small business division for Toyota Tarlac City.

TMP also conferred the President’s Customer Satisfaction Cup of Excellence for Toyota Batangas City, Inc., Toyota Nueva Ecija, Inc., and Toyota Mandaue North, Cebu, as well as the President’s Value Chain Award of Excellence for Toyota Balintawak, Inc.

“When it mattered the most, we came together as one team with one aim: to stand strong with each other so we could, most importantly, stand strong for our customers. As result, we were awarded with their trust and by their smiles,” TMP Chairman Alfred V. Ty said.

“As we celebrate our 35th year in the Philippines armed with the time-honored values of our shareholders, Toyota is more dedicated to doing what we do best — to continue producing happiness,” he added. — Revin Mikhael D. Ochave