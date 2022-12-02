BUSKOWITZ Energy has energized Lufthansa Technik Philippines, Inc.’s (LTP) Manila site with renewable energy, the solar company announced on Thursday.

In a media release, Buskowitz Energy said that it had installed 4,848 tier 1 solar panels on the rooftop of LTP’s Manila site in MacroAsia Special Economic Zone, Villamor Airbase in Pasay City.

It quoted Elmar Lutter, president and chief executive officer of LTP, as saying: “The solar energy generated from the solar panels will contribute to the reduction of LTP’s carbon footprint and our advancement towards more energy efficiency.”

LTP signed an engineering, procurement, and construction agreement with Buskowitz Energy to install a solar rooftop photovoltaic (PV) system with a combined capacity of 2,618 kilowatt-peak (kWp), which will supply its operational requirement.

Buskowitz Energy said that the solar rooftop PV installed can produce an average of 3 million kilowatt-hours (kWh) per year, which it said can save about 2.35 million pounds of coal being burned.

“It is our mission to continuously provide our clients with green energy options in an effort to expedite a low-carbon future for the Philippines,” James Buskowitz, chief executive officer of Buskowitz Energy, said in the media release.

Buskowitz Energy is a sustainable solutions company that aims to grow the country’s solar energy sector. As of 2022, it has 40 megawatts-peak (MWp) under development for commercial and residential installations.

Lufthansa Technik Philippines is a joint venture between MacroAsia Corp. and Germany’s Lufthansa Technik AG. It provides maintenance, repair, and overhaul services. — Ashley Erika O. Jose