THE Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) will recommend the cancellation of the Jose Panganiban, Camarines Norte port improvement project auction, citing a possible change of location and project design.

In a notice signed by PPA General Manager Jay Daniel R. Santiago, the regulator said it is postponing the auction until further notice.

“There is a need to cancel the bidding and other procurement activities of the proposed project because of the on-going evaluation of a potential new location for the project, possible changes in the plans, design and cost of the project,” the PPA said.

In January, the PPA allocated P2.11 billion to improve Jose Panganiban port to make it suitable for servicing the offshore wind industry.

The Department of Energy (DoE) designated Jose Panganiban port as one of three ports scheduled for repurposing for the offshore wind industry.

Situated close to 14 offshore wind energy service contracts, Jose Panganiban is expected to service wind farms with an estimated capacity of 8,150 megawatts (MW). Two projects in the area are in the advanced pre-development phase.

Jose Panganiban is also among PPA’s 14 flagship projects valued at P16 billion, scheduled for completion by 2028.

To date, the Department of Energy (DoE) has awarded 92 offshore wind energy service contracts to 38 renewable energy developers with a total potential capacity of 69.06 gigawatts (GW).

According to the Philippine Offshore Wind Roadmap, the Philippines has a potential capacity of about 63 GW if it taps offshore wind resources.

Also identified as priorities for redevelopment as offshore wind service bases are Currimao, Ilocos Norte and Sta. Clara, Batangas City.

Last year, the PPA awarded the P839.18-million Currimao Port expansion project to Davao-based construction company Khan Kon Chi Construction and Development Corp. — Ashley Erika O. Jose