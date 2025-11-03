VITRO, INC., the data center unit of PLDT, Inc., is expanding its footprint in the Visayas and Mindanao through a partnership with Alliance End-to-End Solutions, Inc. (AEES) to strengthen enterprise connectivity and digital infrastructure in the regions.

The partnership, signed through PLDT’s corporate business unit PLDT Enterprise, brings Alliance into the VITRO Partner Network (VPN) — a group of carrier and technology partners that aims to accelerate digital transformation for businesses across the Philippines.

“Through this collaboration, VITRO and Alliance aim to accelerate innovation and deliver advanced enterprise technology and connectivity solutions, leveraging the resilience and robustness of VITRO’s world-class data centers,” the company said in a statement on Sunday.

Under the agreement, both companies will promote digital adoption in the Visayas and Mindanao by providing enterprise clients with enhanced access to cloud-ready data infrastructure and connectivity solutions.

VITRO’s data centers will now be integrated into Alliance’s expanding information and communications technology (ICT) portfolio, allowing its customers — which rely on Alliance for IT services and software solutions — to access co-location and server hosting services at VITRO Cebu 2.

Alliance’s suite of software products will also be hosted within VITRO’s infrastructure to ensure business continuity and operational resilience. “Enterprises benefit from a professionally managed environment for business-critical systems, enhancing efficiency and reducing risk,” VITRO said.

VITRO operates 11 data centers nationwide with a combined capacity of almost 100 megawatts (MW). VITRO Sta. Rosa, its biggest facility, has a 50-MW capacity and serves as the company’s premier hyperscale-ready hub. Other VITRO sites are located in Makati, Taguig, Pasig, Parañaque, Subic, Clark, Cebu and Davao.

The company said the Alliance partnership supports its strategy to expand outside Metro Manila and strengthen its regional presence, particularly as more enterprises pursue digitalization and cloud migration. The collaboration also aligns with PLDT’s broader goal to boost the Philippines’ digital competitiveness by enhancing data infrastructure nationwide.

The partnership is expected to open opportunities for enterprises in emerging regional hubs to access secure, scalable and locally hosted digital solutions — a key factor for business continuity and compliance.

Hastings Holdings, Inc., a unit of the PLDT Beneficial Trust Fund subsidiary MediaQuest Holdings, Inc., holds a majority stake in BusinessWorld through the Philippine Star Group, which it controls. — Ashley Erika O. Jose