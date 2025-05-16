THE BANKERS Association of the Philippines (BAP) has partnered with the Bankers Institute of the Philippines (BAIPHIL) to help upskill its member banks’ employees and management.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MoU), BAP and BAIPHIL will hold capacity-building sessions on topics including banking laws, rules and regulations; risk management; investment and trust banking; treasury operations; cybersecurity; and sustainable finance, among others.

“As the banking industry continues to evolve due to changes in the operating environment, there is a need for the industry’s workforce to develop their capabilities to stay ahead. The MoU with BAIPHIL serves to achieve this objective by ensuring each individual in the industry can maximize their potential in their respective lines of work,” BAP President Teodoro K. Limcaoco said in a statement.

“With this MoU, we are aligning our learning and development initiatives with the real and emerging needs of the industry. It is grounded in resilience, digital fluency, and ethical leadership. This is not just about skills training. It is about shaping a generation of professionals who can lead with clarity and purpose in an increasingly complex world. We are proud to work with BAIPHIL in turning this vision into a concrete and sustained program,” BAP Education Committee Chair Jerry G. Ngo said.

BAP and BAIPHIL will also collaborate to do research on banking, finance and economic-related matters and for projects on digital finance, financial literacy, financial inclusion, and sustainable finance.

“The need to upskill one’s capabilities is greater than before, given the ongoing trend of further disruption that would take place in the banking industry. It is likely that the industry five to ten years from now may be entirely different from what it is today. Therefore, BAIPHIL looks forward to working with BAP to ensure the success of the MoU — ensuring Philippine banks remain one step ahead of the curve,” BAIPHIL President Iñigo L. Regalado III said. — AMCS