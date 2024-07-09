FIRST METRO Investment Corp. (FMIC) has appointed Antonio R. Ocampo, Jr. as its new president and director effective July 1, it said on Monday.

Mr. Ocampo succeeds Jose Patricio A. Dumlao, who retired from the Metrobank Group’s investment banking arm on June 30 after heading it for four years, FMIC said in a statement.

“We are delighted to welcome Anthony Ocampo at First Metro. With Anthony’s extensive experience in investment and corporate banking and deep understanding of relationship management, we are confident that he can steer the company to achieve sustained growth and develop robust relationships with our clients,” FMIC Chairman Mary Mylene A. Caparas said.

Mr. Ocampo has over 30 years of experience in corporate and investment banking, FMIC said. He was previously president and director at ORIX METRO Leasing and Finance Corp., ORIX Rental Corp., and ORIX Auto Leasing Philippines Corp. He also led Metropolitan Bank & Trust Corp.’s (Metrobank) Corporate Banking group.

ORIX METRO is a joint venture between Metrobank and Japan’s ORIX Corp. that provides leasing and financing services for movable equipment.

Meanwhile, before he joined the Metrobank Group, Mr. Ocampo was Global Network Banking head at Deutsche Bank AG’s Corporate and Investment Bank group. He also had other relationship management roles at Deutsche Bank, International Exchange Bank, and Equitable PCI Bank, FMIC added.

FMIC’s listed parent Metrobank saw its net income rise by 14.45% year on year to P11.997 billion in the first quarter.

The bank’s shares climbed by 10 centavos or 0.15% to close at P65.10 apiece on Monday. — AMCS