Entertainment News (10/21/22)

Cinemalaya 18 cancels online screenings

THE CULTURAL Center of the Philippines (CCP) and the Cinemalaya Foundation, Inc. announced that the online screenings of the 2022 Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival will not push through. Initially, the 18th edition of the country’s largest film festival would have screened the festival films this month. The decision came upon consultation with the filmmakers who have been preparing to compete in various international film festivals, said the CCP in its announcement. According to the Cinemalaya organizing committee, filmmakers will lose their chance to compete in international festivals if their films are shown online outside of the Cinemalaya festival proper. The 18th Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival ran in Manila from Aug. 5 to 14, and in Dapitan, Zamboanga Del Norte from Sept. 9 to 13.

Disney+ arriving in PHL in November

THE WALT Disney Company (Southeast Asia) Ltd. announced yesterday that it is expanding access to its streaming service, Disney+, to the Philippines starting Nov. 17. Disney+ is the dedicated streaming home for movies and TV shows from Disney’s iconic brands including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic and Star. With Disney+, Filipino consumers will be able to enjoy an ever-growing library of global, regional and Asian language content such as blockbuster films from the Marvel Cinematic Universe to award-winning Pixar animation, to Korean content featuring BTS and other top Asian stars, under the Star brand. Star also features thousands of hours of general entertainment content produced by Disney Television Studios (ABC Signature and 20th Television), FX Productions, 20th Century Studios, Searchlight Pictures and more. Star carries movies and shows such as Emmy-award winning Grey’s Anatomy, Only Murders in The Building, Dopesick, The Bear, The Simpsons and The Kardashians. In addition, Star will offer exclusive originals produced in collaboration with producers and directors in the Asia Pacific region. Starting next month, consumers in the Philippines can join the Disney+ streaming service with the introduction of a new range of subscription plans that will offer viewers flexibility with different subscription options to suit their needs including a Mobile Plan for ₱159 monthly or ₱1,150 annually and a Premium Plan for ₱369 monthly or ₱2,950 annually. The streaming service will be accessible on a wide selection of mobile and televisions subject to users’ chosen subscription plans, including smartphones and tablets (Android or iOS), smart TVs, and connected TV devices including Google TV and other Android TV OS, Apple TV 4K and Apple TV HD, and Chromecast. Based on their chosen subscription plans, consumers will be able to access the service, with up to four concurrent streams available only with the premium plan, personalized recommendations, and the ability to create up to seven different user profiles per account. For more information, visit www.DisneyPlus.com.

SOS raises funds for Toko Beyond Festival

THE PHILIPPINE-based indie band SOS (formerly She’s Only Sixteen) is hitting the outdoor stage to raise funds for its upcoming stint at the debut edition of the Tokyo Beyond Festival in Japan next month. Also touted as a send-off show, SOS DESU KA, SOS DESU NE is slated to take place at 123 Block, Mandaluyong City on Nov. 4, 7 p.m. SOS will be headlining the show, and is set to perform crowd favorites and new releases. “This year, we will be traveling to Japan for our first show there ever. If you didn’t know, showcase festivals are investments for a band in hopes to branch out on a global/regional scale so we pay for everything ourselves. If our friends/fans/listeners would be so kind, we are asking for a little help to take us there. We’ve never really done anything like this before and I’m just thankful to everyone helping us out. We hope to make you guys proud,” vocalist Roberto Seña said in a statement. Sharing the stage with SOS are guest acts Cheats, Ang Bandang Shirley, Ena Mori, and The Itchyworms. The Tokyo Beyond Festival will be held on Nov. 26 and 27 in Shibuya, Tokyo. Tickets to SOS DESU KA, SOS DESU NE are available via tinyurl.com/sosfundraising. Limited early bird tickets are priced at P700.

Angeline Quinto celebrates 10th year in showbiz

AFTER a decade in showbiz, singer Angeline Quinto celebrates the milestone with a concert. Entitled 10Q, the concert will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater on Nov. 12, 8 p.m. The R&B trio BuDaKhel — composed of Bugoy Drilon, Daryl Ong, and Michael Pangilinan — will join her in the show. Ms. Quinto rose to fame with her renditions of theme songs from Philippine dramas including “Kunin Mo Na Ang Lahat Sa Akin,” “Pangarap na Bituin,” and “Hanggang Kailan Kita Mamahalin.” Tickets for 10Q are now available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets with ticket prices ranging from P1,800 to P7,800. For inquiries call Ticketworld 8891-9999 or SM Tickets 8470-2222.

Backstreet Boys releases 1st Christmas album

THE BACKSTREET Boys has released their very first Christmas album, A Very Backstreet Christmas, via BMG. It features numerous timeless holiday classics including “White Christmas,” “Silent Night,” “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” and “Last Christmas.” On Nov. 1, the band will release the official video for “Last Christmas.” The album also features three original holiday songs: “Christmas In New York,” “Together,” and “Happy Days.” The album was executive produced by Tommy Brown, who has also worked with Ariana Grande, Blackpink, Justin Bieber. A Very Backstreet Christmas is available on all digital streaming platforms and https://backstreetboys.lnk.to/ChristmasAlbum.

Disney joins Destination Imagination for skills dev’t

THE WALT Disney Company is collaborating with global, non-profit organization Destination Imagination to expand opportunities in the Asia Pacific region for underrepresented students, including young women and girls, to explore future careers as storytellers and innovators in Asia’s creative industries. In a first for the region, Destination Imagination will be rolling out the “Heroic Innovators Challenge,” giving students across the Asia Pacific region access to online resources in which they can gain foundational skills in science, technology and storytelling. After completing an online program on Destination Imagination’s STEM Learning Academy, students between the ages of 16 and 24 will be invited to form teams to address a real-world challenge and present their solution using their new-found STEM skills and Creative Storytelling. The Heroic Innovators Challenge is open to students in high schools and universities across the Asia Pacific region including the Philippines. Disney will work with Destination Imagination to help students gain skills that may aid future careers in media and entertainment. In addition, Disney guest speakers will introduce students to the breadth of careers open to them in Asia’s creative industry.

K-drama Curtain Call on Prime Video PHL

PRIME Video Philippines will launch the K-drama Curtain Call on Oct. 31. The series revolves around people involved in a scam of a man given the special mission of making a terminally ill grandmother’s wish come true and the man’s struggles to maintain his cover. Directed by Yoon Sang-ho, it stars Kang Ha-neul, Ha Ji-won, Go Doo-shim, Sung Dong-il, Jung Jis-o, Noh Sang-hyun, and Kwon Sang-woo. Curtain Call will be available exclusively on Prime Video in Philippines with two episodes released weekly every Monday and Tuesday. Watch Amazon Originals at P149 per month. For more information, visit https://www.primevideo.com/.

YouTube Fanfest returns live

THE YOUTUBE Fanfest (YTFF) is set to return to the live stage this year at the Marina Bay Sands in Singapore. The show will be livestreamed globally on Nov. 11 on the YouTube Fanfest channel at 5:30 p.m. (Philippine time). YTFF has been showcasing the diversity of the creator community, with regional and in-country events across the Asia Pacific region since its inaugural show in Singapore in 2013. This year, they will celebrate the growth and success of YTFF, and showcase its new wave of creator and artist talents that are taking them into the next 10 years. Filipino talents AC Bonifacio, Ranz, Niana and Natalia will be performing live onstage together with other regional talents like Carry Minati, Noor Chahal, Be You Nick, Nihongo Mantappu, StarBe, Ricis Official, and Atta Halilintar, Billlie, Travis Japan, Real Akiba Boyz, and Akanekikaku. The show will feature hosts like Prajakta Koli aka MostlySane and Annette Lee. Creators across multiple verticals, including Gaming, Beauty, Food and Comedy, will be sharing their content at Fanfest 10 with a series of cross market collaborations from all over the region. Fans who want to attend the live event in Singapore can sign up for General Admission tickets on PouchNation. The tickets are available for free but there will be limited seating available. There will also be virtual Meet & Greet in the week following the live show from Nov. 17 to 21. Participating creators and artists will be posting instructions on their social handles on how to apply for Superfan tickets and virtual Meet & Greet. Fanfest 10 is a fully vaccinated event. All registered fans may be required to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination before entering the event space.