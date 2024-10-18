Entertainment News (10/18/24)

1 of 8

SIX the Musical all set for final performances

THE hit production SIX the Musical is now on its final weekend of performances in Manila. Its shows on Saturday and Sunday are already sold out, but there are still tickets available for Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at The Theatre at Solaire. The West End and Broadway musical follows the wives of Henry VIII, who take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing 500 years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power. For tickets, visit TicketWorld.

Orange & Lemons, Linya-Linya collab for concert

THERE is a special collaboration between the iconic Filipino rock band Orange & Lemons and the spunky local clothing brand Linya-Linya, in time for the former’s upcoming show NOW AND THEN: Orange & Lemons 25th Anniversary Concert. The event will be held on Oct. 18, 8 p.m., at the Metrotent Convention Center, Pasig City. The popular brand designed two exclusive limited-edition shirts featuring the band’s greatest hits, and viral lyrics of ”Hanggang Kailan (Umuwi ka na baby).” Aside from the booth on the concert grounds, the shirts will be available via www.linyalinya.ph, priced at P849 each alongside other merch like mug coasters and sticker packs. Tickets for the concert are available at https://orangeandlemons.helixpay.ph/.

Yuchengco Museum offers free admission

IN LINE with Museums and Galleries Month, people can visit the Yuchengco Museum for free on Oct. 19. One of the exhibits on display is Beyond Paper: The Touch of Tes Pasola, which showcases the life and work of the multi-talented artist and product designer Tes Pasola. At the Rizal Gallery, visitors can go on a journey through the life and legacy of national hero Jose Rizal through his personal family letters and historical photographs.

Pets, collectibles, and more at Araneta City

IT IS a busy weekend at the Araneta City in QC, with everything from a pet bazaar to a fun run. The 7th GNB Collectibles Fair will be held on Oct. 18 to 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at Ali Mall’s MacArthur Activity Area. Pet Mundo: Pet Fest Circus Halloween 2024 will be held on Oct. 19 and 20, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m., at the Quantum Skyview, Upper Ground B Floor, Gateway Mall 2. There will be a pet bazaar alongside fun activities and treats. Araneta City continues to promote Breast Cancer Awareness through a concert, the Pink Power Concert, empowering those currently facing the challenges of breast cancer. Performing are members of Araneta City’s partner foundation, the Kasuso Foundation. The concert will be held on Oct. 21, 1:30 p.m., at the Lower Ground Floor Activity Area at Farmers Plaza. Meanwhile, from Oct. 21 to 25, over at the Upper Ground Floor Activity Area, of the Gateway Mall 1, the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) Bazaar will support women-led businesses. Meanwhile, every Sunday, Araneta City becomes an “open public space” with select streets open for pedestrians to roam around or do physical activities such as running/jogging, Zumba, cycling, and walking. The aRUNeta Run Club initiative aims to provide a safe outdoor space for citizens to do their recreational activities in the grounds of Araneta City. This happens every Sunday from 5-9 a.m.

Color It Red at Newport World Resorts

THE five-piece band Color It Red is bringing a splash of color to Bar 360 at the Garden Wing of Newport on Oct. 19, at 10:45 p.m. For a minimum cover charge of P1,500 (consumable), audiences can catch the Filipino indie band’s distinct 1990s underground rock sound live. The band was formed in 1989, led by vocalist Cooky Chua and fellow founding member, acoustic rhythm guitarist Barbi Cristi. Completing the band are bassist Bo Pip Paraguya, JV Torres on drums, Kwachi Vergara on lead guitar, and the newest member, violinist Jerome Nuñez.

Local film Mujigae earns PG rating

FILIPINO fans of K-drama star Kim Ji-soo will see him again on the big screen as he makes his Filipino comeback in the movie, Mujigae, which earned a PG (Parental Guidance) rating from the Movie and Television Review and Classification Board (MTRCB). He stars alongside Filipino actress Alexa Ilacad and child star Ryrie Sophia. Other films showing this weekend are science fiction adventures The Wild Robot and Alien Country, also rated PG.

Filipino Pro Wrestling brings in Jeff Cobb

THE championship title under Filipino Pro Wrestling (FPW) is in play this weekend as title holder Mike Madrigal faces off against world-renowned wrestler Jeff Cobb on Oct. 20 at Baked Studios, Makati. Tickets to FPW’s “ASTIG,” priced at P1,000, are available exclusively via Ticket2Me.

Kim Won Shik drops second single

KOREAN singer Kim Won Shik is back with another single, “Hello My Love.” The heartfelt ballad aims to capture the essence of unwavering love and commitment. It blends English and Korean lyrics, put together with a gentle melody. “Hello My Love” is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.