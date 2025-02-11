Entertainment News (02/11/25)

1 of 10

RMusic Love Fest at Robinsons Malls

FOR this Valentine season, Robinsons Malls is bringing together Filipino music artists for multiple performances at its various malls until Feb. 28 through the RMusic Love Fest 2025. Janine Berdin and Justine Vasquez will be performing at Robinsons Pavia and Robinsons Roxas, respectively, on Feb. 13 and 14. Moira Dela Torre takes center stage at Robinsons Magnolia on Feb. 15 and at Robinsons Galleria South on Feb. 16. The Valentine celebrations continue at Robinsons Butuan on Feb. 20 with performances from Armi Millare, Janine Berdin, and Justine Vasquez. Imago and Armi Mallare will serenade mallgoers on Feb. 22 at Robinsons Bacolod. December Avenue will be at Robinsons Las Piñas on Feb. 22 while Over October and Armi Millare will be in Robinsons Gen Trias on Feb. 23. Moira Dela Torre returns with a show at Robinsons Metro East on Feb. 23, and December Avenue at Robinsons Ilocos on Feb. 27. Finally, Moira Dela Torre caps the month of celebrations at Robinsons Galleria Cebu on Feb. 28.

Valentine promos at SM last through February

VALENTINE’S DAY isn’t just about couples; it’s a celebration of love in all its forms, so SM suggests treating oneself to a well-deserved Valentine shopping spree. Shop from Feb. 14 to 16, and get a 10% discount for a minimum receipt purchase of P3,000. SMAC members who go on another shopping spree from Feb. 24 to 28, will earn an extra 10 times their SMAC points for a minimum purchase of P3,000 in a single receipt. With the hot weather coming soon, customers can buy the JisuLife Life 9 handheld fan for P999, down from an original price of P1,499, with a minimum purchase of P1,000 from SM Store. This promo will be available from Feb. 12 to March 15.

Singer-songwriter David Kushner releases new single

MULTI-PLATINUM singer-songwriter David Kushner is back with the new single, “Breathe In, Breathe Out,” available now via Miserable Music Group. Produced by Rick Nowels, the deeply emotional, cinematic track is joined by an official music video. The song heralds Mr. Kushner’s upcoming EP, 20 Years from Now, arriving on Valentine’s Day, Feb. 14. It sees Mr. Kushner unpacking the passing of time and the lingering question of where love will weave itself two decades down the line, inspired by his parents’ rocky relationship.

K-Drama Buried Hearts on Disney+ this February

IN the suspense K-drama Buried Hearts, a political investigation uncovers corruption and embezzlement at a top Korean conglomerate, leading to a scheming executive’s attempts to curry favor. The political revenge drama comes to Disney+ on Feb. 21. It stars Park Hyungsik as the morally ambiguous Daesan Group executive, and Huh Joonho as a manipulative professor and powerbroker. Fellow co-stars include Hong Hwayeon and Lee Haeyoung. Buried Hearts is written by Lee Myeonghee and directed by Jin Changkyoo.

Pinoy artist MURI to perform at SXSW Music Festival

RISING artist MURI is set to take the stage at the 2025 South by Southwest (SXSW), a music festival in Austin, Texas, from March 10-15. Following her appearance at Southeast Asia’s AXEAN Festival, she now travels west to join an roster of international talents, showcasing her unique blend of soul, indie, and jazz-pop music to a global audience. The resident violinist of Filipino indie-folk band The Ransom Collective, MURI has recently stepped into the spotlight as a solo artist with the release of her debut EP, 11ème.

Novocaine opens in PHL cinemas in March

THE action-packed film Novocaine follows every man Nate (played by Jack Quaid), who must turn his inability to feel pain into an unexpected strength when the girl of his dreams (Amber Midthunder) is kidnapped. The film centers on his fight to get her back. It is presented by Paramount Pictures, written by Lars Jacobson, and directed by Dan Berk and Robert Olsen. Novocaine opens in Philippine cinemas on March 12.

Fusion The Philippine Music Festival turns 10

THE 10th anniversary of Fusion The Philippine Music Festival takes place on March 15 at the Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Open Grounds in Pasay City. It will feature OPM artists like Ben & Ben, December Avenue, Zack Tabudlo, Maki, The Itchyworms, Alamat, KAIA, Barbie Almalbis, Allmo$t, Pauline Anne, D’Grind, the UP Varsity Pep Squad, and DJs Ron Poe, Mars Miranda, and DJ Bandit. There will also be special performances from KWC Philippines’ rising stars: Jan Francis, Al, MJ, Jovie and Nica. The music festival unites artists across genres, generations, and managements.

Children’s performer CoComelon stages live show

THE CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE show is coming to the Philippines on April 25 to 27. As announced by Wilbros Live, Round Room Live, and Moonbug Entertainment, the new show will bring JJ, Cody, Nina and their friends from the globally beloved children’s YouTube network to life. CoComelon: Sing-A-Long LIVE will tour internationally, its Manila stop slated for three days at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. Tickets for the show go on sale on Feb. 15 via TicketNet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

NOBITA teams up with Flow G on new track

KNOWN for their emotionally charged songwriting, Filipino alternative pop quintet NOBITA is back with the new single “PNYT.” The genre-defying track features award-winning rapper Flow G, marking a bold departure from NOBITA’s signature sound. The lyrics tackle the unpredictable and sometimes devastating nature of love. The track opens with guitar riffs and a verse that blends elements of rock, R&B, and hip-hop. NOBITA’s “PNYT” (featuring Flow G) is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Marina Summers joins RuPaul’s Drag Race PH tour

WILBROS Live has just announced that Marina Summers will be joining RuPaul’s Drag Race WERQ THE WORLD 2025 World Tour in the Philippines. She is the first performer to be announced out of many Drag Race PH Queens who will be revealed soon. The show is set for April 29 at the Waterfront Hotel in Cebu City, and April 30 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. The international lineup includes Sasha Velour, Derrick Barry, Jaida Essence Hall, Roxxxy Andrews, Vanessa Vanjie, and many more. Tickets for the Manila show are available via TicketNet while tickets for the Cebu show are available via SM Tickets.

Coldplay debuts ‘Man in The Moon’ music video

COLDPLAY has released the music video for their track “Man in The Moon” from the extended Full Moon Edition of the band’s latest album Moon Music. It was filmed while the band was in Singapore, capturing a dance party with various Singaporean creatives out in the middle of the water. The video spotlights Singapore’s iconic spots and hidden gems, from the Marina Bay to Fort Canning Park.