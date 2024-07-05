Entertainment News (07/05/24)

1 of 8

Hitsujibungaku set for Marikina concert

ON July 6, the Japanese band Hitsujibungaku will perform live at Eastside Events Place in Marikina City. Tickets, now running low, are available for a promo price of P2,500 only until 11 p.m. the night before the concert. Meanwhile, walk-ins can enter for P3,000. Presented by The Rest Is Noise and Gabi Na Naman Productions, the show features the Japanese rock band whose song “more than words” became a hit as part of the hit Japanese animé series Jujutsu Kaisen. Hitsujibungaku: Live in Manila starts at 7:30 p.m. on July 6 at Eastside Events Place, 18 Sumulong Highway, Marikina City.

Instituto Cervantes celebrates Orgullo 2024

THE SPANISH Cultural center Instituto Cervantes de Manila is presenting its annual celebration of diversity, equality, and LGBTQ+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans, queer plus) rights. Orgullo 2024: Seas quien seas, sé is scheduled to take place on July 6, 4:30 p.m onwards, at the Pop-Up Library of Ayala Triangle Gardens, Makati City. It kicks off with the round-table discussion “¿Entiendes? Nuevos tiempos, nuevos lenguajes.” In this debate, Filipino linguist Jeff Roxas, Spain’s Beatriz Jimeno, and Chile’s Gabriel Alvarado will discuss how current Spanish is adapting to social changes in terms of gender and how inclusivity brings about problems in changing language. At 6 p.m., there will be an Open Mic Recital where participants can showcase the creativity, talent, and spirit of the LGBTQ+ community. Interested individuals can register here: https://forms.office.com/e/p9vKaGHx3B. Live music, dance performances, trivia games, and a DJ set will cap off the night. Admission is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Nicole Laurel Asensio launches new EP

TO celebrate her birth month, singer Nicole Laurel Asensio has launched Changes Over Time, a new collection of original music in tandem with producer Gabe Dandan. The four-track extended play incorporates orchestral elements and electronic rhythms. All tracks were mixed and mastered in Dolby Atmos by Waxiefied Sound Production. “It was a tireless three-day process of writing and producing on the fly, but the spontaneity is what gave these songs their unique charm and sound,” Ms. Laurel Asensio said in a statement. Changes Over Time is out now on all digital streaming music platforms.

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire on HBO GO

WARNER Bros. Pictures and Legendary Pictures’ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire has made its streaming debut on HBO GO. The film is an action-packed adventure that follows Kong’s journey to find his family through an undiscovered layer of Hollow Earth. It is directed by Adam Wingard and stars Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Dan Stevens, Kaylee Hottle, Alex Ferns, and Fala Chen.

Steve Aoki drops 9th studio album

RENOWNED producer and Grammy-nominated artist Steve Aoki has unveiled his 9th studio album, Paragon. It builds on the expansive Hiroquest universe that Mr. Aoki has established through his music, trading cards, and newly released graphic novel. Paragon showcases contemporary global dance sounds in a collaboration with Kid Cudi, and the vibrant sounds of South Africa alongside Moonchild Sanelly, Amapiano-heavy sounds in a collaboration with Major League DJZ, Brazilian Baile Funk with Natalhão, and a blend of American hip-hop with EDM in a collaboration with Lil Jon. Accompanying the album, Mr. Aoki also released the music video for “Heavenly Hell,” alongside Grammy award-winning hitmaker NE-YO. Paragon is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

NE-YO tour set for Manila stop in October

GRAMMY award-winning R&B hitmaker and songwriter NE-YO is bringing the Champagne and Roses Tour to Manila on Oct. 8 at the Araneta Coliseum in Quezon City. Wilbros Live presents this concert by the singer known for hits like “So Sick” and “Miss Independent.” Tickets go on sale on July 6 at 12 p.m. via TicketNet online and outlets nationwide.

Twisters comes to Philippine cinemas in July

THE WARNER Bros. Pictures disaster epic Twisters will be screening in Philippine cinemas starting July 17. Directed by Lee Isaac Chung and starring Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, and David Corenswet, the film is loosely based on the 1996 blockbuster Twister. Ms. Edgar-Jones stars as Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado while in college, who now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. She is lured back to the open plains to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens (Mr. Powell), a social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew. Twisters is out in Philippine cinemas on July 17.

Filipino artists at Bigo Voice Music Fest

GLOBAL livestreaming platform Bigo Live recently announced the winners of the first-ever Bigo Voice Music Fest competition on June 28. Three rising stars — Nikki Enriquez (Bigo id: NikkiEnriquez), Ronnel Abinal (Bigo id: White_Official28), and Lailanie Balmediano (Bigo id: primelovekisses) — won the top three prizes, respectively, receiving trophies and 200,000 Bigo Beans (the virtual currency on Bigo Live). Meanwhile, audience members voted IKANG (Bigo id: ikangmo) as the “Most Impactful Icon of the Night.” The awards night was attended by over 200 fans and broadcasters. The three artists emerged as winners after a series of online challenges on Bigo Live where over 100 Philippine-based broadcasters battled it out across three categories: Solo, Duo, and Family Livehouses.