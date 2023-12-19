Entertainment News (12/19/23)

1 of 3

SB19’s Josh Cullen releases new single

THE UPBEAT track “Get Right” by P-pop star Josh Cullen features additional production from Ocho the Bullet and UK-based No Rome. The new single by Mr. Cullen is an electro-pop banger that proclaims his creative independence. The SB19 rapper and vocalist said that he aims to make a dent in a highly competitive industry as a solo act. “Basically, it’s a declaration of my return, confidently showcasing my understanding of the game. The lyrics reflect my resilience, self-assurance, and the realization of how the industry operates.” The track also marks a significant departure from the vibe and songwriting style of Mr. Cullen’s previous releases, integrating EDM, hip-hop, and hyper-pop influences with a bass-heavy production. “Get Right” is out now on all digital music platforms worldwide via Sony Music Entertainment.

Newport’s two shows this December

FOR the Christmas season, Newport World Resorts is providing plenty of entertainment options. One of them is Richard Poon’s Christmas concert full of holiday tunes, accompanied by a 16-piece big band. Christmas with Richard Poon and His 16-Piece Big Band concert will be held at the Newport Performing Arts Theater (NPAT) on Dec. 22. To end the year, some of original Pilipino music’s (OPM) finest will take center stage in The Grand Countdown to 2024. It will be headlined by Sharon Cuneta and Ogie Olcasid, together with Jona, Arthur Nery, and Katrina Velarde. The New Year’s extravaganza also treats revelers to lavish feasts and numerous raffles on Dec. 31 at the Marriott Grand Ballroom. Tickets for both shows are available at all TicketWorld and SM Tickets outlets.

XG unveils fourth single

HIP-HOP/R&B-inspired girl group XG is returning with their fourth single, “Winter Without You,” accompanied by an official music video. The track conveys the emotion of reminiscing about distant loved ones during the holiday season, with a soulful and harmonious winter R&B vibe. It features electric keyboards and distinctive vocal effects, a departure from XG’s usual style. The seven distinct personalities of XG harmonize on this song. It is one of the milestones leading up to XG’s 2024 World Tour. “Winter Without You” is now available on all streaming platforms.

Korean action series A Shop For Killers on Disney+

A COLLEGE student faces off against assassins, murder drones, and more as the result of her guarded uncle’s hidden past in A Shop For Killers starring Lee Dongwook and Kim Hyejun. Disney+ will kick off 2024 with the action series on Jan. 17. A Shop For Killers is the latest Korean Original series to be part of the ever-expanding library of content available on Disney+. The eight-part series will stream exclusively on the platform.

Scrubb Live in Manila prices released

THAI alt-pop powerhouse Scrubb hold their debut show in Manila on Feb. 10, 2024. According to event organizer GNN (formerly Gabi Na Naman Productions), fans can buy tickets at Ticketmelon for the following tiers: SVIP tickets at P5,200, VIP tickets at P3,200, and Gen Admission tickets at P1,800. Both SVIP and VIP packages have fan benefit inclusions with varying perks. The Thai alt-pop act will be performing songs off the official soundtrack of 2gether: The Series, the TV hit that catapulted its young lead actors Vachirawit Chivaaree (Bright) and Metawin Opas-iamkajorn (Win) to global stardom. The soundtrack for the series includes 18 songs from Scrubb, along with a few notable ones from the main actors.