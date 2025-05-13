Entertainment News (05/13/25)

1 of 7

Pilipinas Live launches “Shorts”

FILIPINO live sports app Pilipinas Live has dropped a new feature called Pilipinas Live Shorts. These bite-sized, engaging pieces of content come directly from Filipinos’ favorite sports personalities, giving a look into their hobbies, lifestyle, travel, fashion, and fitness choices. Designed to keep users engaged on days when there are no live games, these short videos come from the likes of Vanie Gandler, Fifi Sharma, and Pauline Lopez, to name a few. For more information, visit the website pilipinaslive.com, or download the app available on the App Store and Google Play.

Sleep Token releases new album

ROCK BAND Sleep Token has released Even in Arcadia, their latest album under RCA Records. Accompanying the record is a visualizer for the title track, “Even In Arcadia,” which blends instrumentals and lyrics that explore transformation and divine reckoning. The album “infuses the mythic and the modern, the sacred and the feral.” Notable singles are “Damocles,” “Gethsemane,” and “Infinite Baths,” all of which aim to be a haunting testament to transformation, love, and the cost of becoming. Even in Arcadia is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Mother’s Day events throughout May at GH Mall

GREENHILLS (GH) MALL is holding multiple Mother’s Day events throughout the month of May. One is a partnership with Ikenobo Ikebana Society of Manila No. 67, which is organizing a tribute titled “Salinsining: The Ikebana Interpretation of Visual Art.” It opens on May 16, 3 p.m., at the ground floor of the South Wing Atrium, where guests can view a stunning display of Japanese flower arrangements inspired by the grace and quiet strength of motherhood. There will also be free flower arrangement demonstrations and workshops for moms and children from May 17 to 18. Admission is free, but seats are limited, with reservations possible via 0917-630-6828. On May 22 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the second floor of the promenade, there will be the Love and Frosting cupcake decorating competition, also free to the public.

Netflix Philippines to drop Bida/B!da YouTube videos

NETFLIX Philippines’ social series Bida/B!da will be releasing videos featuring casual conversations with beloved Filipino celebrities. The upcoming episodes will star the likes of Judy Ann Santos, Gladys Reyes, Marvin Agustin, Jolina Magdangal, Sam Milby, Jerald Napoles, JM De Guzman, and Ruru Madrid, among others. The first episode on May 16, will center on leading ladies Gabbi Garcia (How to Cheat Death), Maymay Entrata (Happy Crush), and Lovi Poe (Guilty Pleasure), who will talk about being the leads in their respective Netflix outings. Episodes are on Netflix Philippines’ YouTube channel.

Indie pop duo Coco Elise releases new single

COCO ELISE, an indie pop duo composed of Filipino-Australian musician Isaiah Quintana and creative partner Joshua Ellis, has dropped their new single, “Feel Like Rubber.” The smooth, jazzy track explores the uncertainty of young love and the tug-of-war between commitment and freedom. Mr. Quintana was born and raised in Manila before moving to Australia at age 14. Co-produced by Calvin Bennett, the song is the result of nearly two years of creative development. It is out now on all digital music streaming platforms.

Lee Jun Hyuk to visit Manila

KOREAN actor Lee Jun Hyuk, known for his roles in K-dramas like Love Scout, Stranger, Vigilante, and Dark Hole, will be holding a fan meet in Manila. Scheduled for June 29 at 6 p.m., it is set to take place at the Newport Performing Arts Theater in Pasay City. Tickets go on sale starting May 16 via smtickets.com. Fan benefits include a “Hi-Bye Session,” an exclusive photocard, and raffle tickets for a group photo, signed poster, and signed polaroid.

Cinemalaya calls for entries for its 2026 edition

THE Cinemalaya Philippine Independent Film Festival has opened its doors for new entries for the Full-Length Film category of its 2026 edition. The deadline for submissions is on or before June 6, at 6 p.m. Those who are interested in submitting their entries may submit online via https://forms.gle/XFAaxKrwY34VDLjz8 with these requirements: the concept paper of the project containing the premise(s) of the film, the genre, the tagline, the key characters, and their descriptions in Filipino or English; a two-page synopsis/storyline of the film project; resume of the proponent/s; two recent photos of proponent/s; and a sample of the work directed by the proponent. For full mechanics, visit the Cinemalaya website www.cinemalaya.org.

Tinashe world tour slated to have Manila stop

AWARD-WINNING R&B singer, songwriter, and dancer Tinashe has announced four new stops in Asia for her “Match My Freak: 2025 World Tour.” One of these is Manila, scheduled for Aug. 28 at the New Frontier Theater in Cubao, Quezon City. Presented by Wilbros Live and Eventim Live Asia, the show follows her upcoming album Quantum Baby, which will be released on Aug. 16. Tickets go on sale on May 15, 11 a.m., via ticketnet.com.ph and all TicketNet outlets nationwide.

Puregold Channel to premiere digital series Si Sol at Si Luna

THE latest digital series of the Puregold Channel is Si Sol at Si Luna, starring Zaijian Jaranilla and Jane Oineza in an age-gap romance story. They play Sol, a film student working on his thesis whose life changes when he meets the heartbroken Luna, who is older than him. It is directed by Dolly Dulu, best known for her feature film The Boy Foretold by the Stars as well as her TV directorial work. The series was pitched as an entry to the 2025 Puregold CinePanalo Film Festival, making the top 16 but not greenlit as a film. Instead, Puregold funded the project in an expanded form as a weekly digital series. Si Sol at Si Luna is set to premiere on the Puregold Channel on YouTube on May 31, 7 p.m. Subsequent episodes will drop weekly every Saturday at the same time.