THE Department of Agriculture (DA) said it may soon allow pork imports from parts of Germany that are free from African Swine Fever (ASF) instead of blanket bans on all German pork once an outbreak is detected.

Agriculture Undersecretary for Livestock Constante J. Palabrica told reporters that Germany’s application for ASF regionalization could be completed and approved within the next three months.

Mr. Palabrica said Germany first applied for regionalization status two years ago, but the process has been slow due to the rigorous document review conducted by the Bureau of Animal Industry (BAI).

“We require a lot of paperwork and are very strict with the documents. That’s why Germany has yet to be given regionalization status,” he said on the sidelines of the International Farmers Summit in Pasay City.

Mr. Palabrica said delays often stem from slow responses from Germany.

Last year, the DA formally adopted ASF regionalization rules, under which pork products must originate from ASF-free regions, be transported in sealed vehicles directly to approved slaughterhouses, and pass both ante- and post-mortem inspections.

German pork imports were first suspended in 2019 after meat from ASF-affected Poland was found in German shipments.

A subsequent ban was enforced in 2020 after Germany reported its first official ASF case in a wild boar.

Live swine must also come from ASF-free zones, show no clinical signs of infection, and avoid restricted areas during transport.

Once the application is cleared, both countries must sign a bilateral agreement outlining specific animal health requirements.

Other major exporters like Poland, Russia, and Canada have obtained regionalization approval from the Philippines. — Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel