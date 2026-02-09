By Vonn Andrei E. Villamiel

INCREASED PRODUCTION and the development of higher-quality varieties are critical to expanding high-value crop exports, as the Philippines signaled plans to diversify its agricultural export portfolio, analysts said.

“We should scale up new planting so we can have more opportunities to go to other markets abroad. The government should produce quality seedlings of export-oriented commodities to achieve higher productivity and quality of produce,” Former Agriculture Secretary William D. Dar told BusinessWorld via Viber.

He said an increase in production volume and quality is needed to make Philippine agricultural products more globally competitive.

In a statement last week, the Department of Agriculture (DA) said it is seeking to broaden the country’s export base by promoting 10 additional high-value crops, — asparagus, avocado, cacao, calamansi, coffee, dragon fruit, durian, okra, pomelo, and rambutan.

The Philippine Statistics Authority, citing preliminary data, said several of the identified crops are already present in overseas markets, although export values remain relatively small and are concentrated in a few destinations.

Calamansi and calamansi products posted the highest export value among the 10 crops at $11.76 million in 2025, with China as the top market. Durian followed with $8.82 million, also largely shipped to China.

Coffee and coffee products exports in 2025 amounted to $7.51 million, with the US, Taiwan, and Canada being the major markets.

Exports of chocolate and chocolate preparations hit $6.53 million in 2025, with major markets including Indonesia, Japan, Thailand, and Malaysia. Okra exports were valued at $3.75 million, primarily going to Japan, while avocado exports amounted to $2.44 million, with South Korea and Japan as leading destinations.

Mr. Dar said crops with an established export base, such as durian and avocado, stand to benefit the most from aggressive promotion, provided that supply is increased.

Former Agriculture Undersecretary Fermin D. Adriano, however, cautioned that some of the crops identified by the DA might face challenges.

“Asparagus requires temperate weather. We also need a better avocado variety that has little stemmy root inside,” he told BusinessWorld via Viber.

Mr. Adriano added that calamansi may be less convenient for consumers in some markets compared with lemon-derived products, while rambutan has limited export prospects, judging by the export performance of top producer Thailand.

He identified ube (purple yam) and pili nuts as other potential export crops. In 2025, ube and ube preparations recorded exports worth $1.65 million, mainly to the US, while pili exports were valued at $36,000, with shipments largely limited to Saudi Arabia.

Mr. Adriano also raised concerns over funding and institutional support, saying that about 70% of the DA’s budget is allocated to rice, limiting resources for export-oriented crops.

He cited the lack of a clear engagement strategy with the private sector and questioned whether current research and development efforts adequately support varietal improvement and productivity in high-value crops.

Philip C. Young, Agriculture assistant secretary for export development, told BusinessWorld that the DA will consolidate the management of export-oriented high-value crops under a single office, which he will head.

Crops to be covered by the new office include the 10 identified by the DA for export promotion. At present, initiatives for all high-value crops are under the High-Value Crops Development Program.

Mr. Young said DA officials are scheduled to meet this month to finalize the functions, organizational structure, personnel, and budget requirements of the proposed office.

“It’s under organization, that new office, but we are already preparing some framework and program for the commodities,” he said by phone.