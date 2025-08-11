Honda Cars Alabang now under Gateway Group

1 of 2

LOCATED AT the corner of Alabang-Zapote Road and Investment Drive in the busy Madrigal Business Park in Alabang, Honda Cars Alabang has been operating for over two decades — serving the needs of upscale residential communities like Ayala Alabang, Ayala Hills, BF Homes, Portofino, Tahanan Villace, Versailles, and others.

At the beginning of August, the Gateway Group formally took over the management of Honda Cars Alabang from its previous operator. While promising a “seamless transition,” the Gateway Group said in a release that it will incorporate “its best customer experience practices, making new vehicle ownership and maintenance as hassle-free as imaginable.” A temporary showroom is currently in place to handle sales and service transactions.

This is the first Gateway-operated Honda Cars dealership in the area, and the group’s sixth Honda Cars dealership overall — joining Cainta, Cauayan, Fairview, Marcos Highway, Talisay (Cebu), and the soon-to-be-opened Manila Bay showroom.

Presently, the 3,725-square-meter Honda Cars Alabang facility on Investment Drive can display one vehicle in its temporary showroom, while its service department can accommodate 17 vehicles at any given time, assuring Honda car owners turnaround times “as quick — and more thorough — than independent car-service facilities.” While waiting for their vehicles to be serviced, clients can enjoy amenities at the customer lounge, “where Gateway-level hospitality is always assured,” continued a release from the Gateway Group.

Honda Cars Alabang can be reached at (02) 8424-4056, or through 0939-775-2053 and 0939-795-7344. The dealership will eventually move to a new location at Km. 23 Uding’s Compound, West Service Road, Muntinlupa, Metro Manila.