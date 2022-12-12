C5 Ugong is 700th Seaoil station

1 of 2

SEAOIL, the leading independent fuel provider in the Philippines, now has 700 stations in the country with the recent inauguration of its newest branch along the northbound direction of E. Rodriguez Jr. Avenue (C5) in Pasig City.

Said Seaoil CEO Glenn Yu in a release, “The opening of our 700th station is a remarkable milestone for Seaoil. Part of our efforts to provide ‘Alagang Seaoil’ to our customers is to ensure that they can avail of our products and services with ease wherever they are in the country.”

The Seaoil C5 Ugong branch is a full-service station that will soon have Text LubeServ center and a Lawson convenience store. More retail shops, restaurants, and personal care service establishments are expected to open in the coming months. The station also accepts PriceLocq, Seaoil’s innovative app for purchasing fuel, as a mode of payment.

Seaoil also marks the fifth year of its partnership with Ampol, Australia’s largest transport energy distributor and retailer, which acquired 20% equity interest in the company in 2017. The long-term partnership was forged as part of Seaoil’s plans to aggressively expand its retail network and terminal storage capacity in the coming years. Since then, the brand’s retail network has more than doubled. Currently, Seaoil has 305 stations in Luzon, 179 in Visayas, and 216 in Mindanao. The company also has 12 storage terminals nationwide, with another one in Zamboanga City in the works.

Seaoil targets to have 850 stations by 2023, and recently launched the sixth run of its Lifetime Free Gas promo where three lucky customers will win a lifetime’s supply of free fuels. Participants will also get a chance to win P3 million worth of instant prizes.