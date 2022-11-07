Hella renews partnership with Grab, rolls out promos and products

1 of 2

EUROPEAN AUTO PARTS manufacturer Hella is ramping up its efforts ahead of the holidays to ensure that Filipinos remain safe on the roads.

“As Filipino motorists look at ways to cope with the rising prices, Hella is taking necessary steps to ensure that they don’t compromise on their travel safety. This 2022, we are making the holiday celebrations early with special offerings that will help Filipinos fight inflation and ensure safe travels for all with the hardest-working and long-lasting automotive parts,” said Hella Country Manager Jason de Leon in a release.

Hella announced the renewal of its partnership with ride-hailing company Grab Philippines, and offers holiday treats to its riders, drivers, and employees. For the whole month of November, Hella will host roadshows and give away free high-quality wipers and spark plugs to Grab’s stakeholders.

Starting last weekend, the roadshow takes place every Friday and Saturday until Nov. 25 to 26. For each day, 150 spark plugs and 170 wipers will be given away at the following participating Metro Manila dealers:

For Grab two-wheelers, these stores will be providing free Motorcycle Energy Spark Plugs: Nov. 11 and 12, Marketall Trade Specialist, Inc. (Concepcion Uno, Marikina City); Nov. 18 and 19, Danielle Motor Parts (Marilao, Bulacan); Nov. 25 and 26, Wedzz Motorparts (San Fernando, Pampanga). Grab four-wheelers will get free premium wiper blades on these dates and at these locations: Nov, 11 and 12, Gears (Banawe St., Quezon City); Nov. 18, 19, 25, 26, Blade Auto Center (Timog Ave, Diliman, Quezon City).

Apart from the roadshow, Hella is also offering Grab-exclusive discounts of up to 30% on its products through partner dealers Gears in Banawe St., Quezon City, and Promax in FB Harrison, Pasay City. Riders, drivers, and employees of Grab will get access to Hella wipers, horns, bulbs, relay, and spark plugs at 30% off from November 2022 to January 2023.

For the general public, Hella introduces its all-new WaterProof Trumpet Horn and LED Retrofit Lights — ideal when traversing dark and slippery roads or when driving in extreme weather conditions. Hella signal horns are said to offer drivers a high level of functional reliability, featuring a new grill design for protection against dust and water. It also has a unique water outlet to further increase drainage efficiency.

Meanwhile, the LED Retrofit Lights offers “exceptional brightness” and optimized light distribution. It promises a longer service life compared to halogen bulbs. This product can be employed in a comprehensive range of applications — such as high- and low-beam headlights and fog lights; and a high coverage of various vehicles including cars, trucks, and motorcycles.

Starting this November, Filipino motorists can browse and purchase Hella products via e-commerce stores on Shopee and Lazada. For more information, follow the Facebook account of Hella’s official distributors.