SUZUKI PHILIPPINES (SPH) recently announced that the 2026 Jimny Three-Door now comes equipped with Suzuki Safety Support — bringing advanced driver-assist technology to the famous 4×4 vehicle.

Celebrated for its boxy design, agility, and off-road toughness, the Jimny “now adds intelligent safety to its list of strengths,” said SPH in a statement. “This latest upgrade makes the beloved 4×4 not just trail-ready, but even more reassuring for everyday drives and long highway journeys.”

Suzuki Safety Support is a suite of preventive safety technologies designed to help avoid collisions and reduce driver fatigue. The system includes Dual Sensor Brake Support II (DSBS II) which uses a camera and laser sensor to detect vehicles or pedestrians ahead. When a potential collision is detected, the system issues audio and visual warnings and can automatically apply the brakes if necessary. However, SPH noted that the DSBS II is limited to the ability of the monocular camera and millimeter-wave radar sensor to detect obstacles and lanes. “Please do not rely on this system alone and always practice safe driving habits,” said the company.

Available in all new Jimny Three-Door variants, adaptive cruise control uses radar and a camera to maintain a preset speed while intelligently adjusting acceleration and braking based on traffic conditions ahead. Meanwhile, lane departure prevention provides subtle steering assistance when the vehicle begins drifting outside its lane, and lane departure warning alerts the driver through audio, visual cues, and steering feedback. The Weaving Alert function monitors driving patterns and issues a buzzer-like sound and dashboard warning if unusual drifting is detected, and high beam assist improves nighttime visibility by automatically switching between high and low beams depending on surrounding traffic and lighting conditions, activating at speeds of 30kph and above when the headlamp switch is set to Auto.

The vehicle also receives practical interior and convenience enhancements. GLX variants now feature a new nine-inch infotainment touchscreen that delivers “a more modern and intuitive user experience,” plus a newly updated colored display in the information gauge cluster that replaces the previous red-orange graphics. Both GL and GLX variants now benefit from the addition of front side and curtain air bags. Front parking sensors are now standard across the range, making maneuvering in tight spaces easier, while the GL variant also gains a reverse camera for added convenience and visibility when backing up.

The 2026 Jimny Three-Door with Suzuki Safety Support is available in the following variants: GL MT SS (P1.293 million), GLX AT SS (P1.355 million), and GLX AT Two-Tone (P1.365 million).

