HONDA CARS PHILIPPINES, INC. (HCPI) is holding a “Gear Up for 2025” promo to “get vehicles ready for the year ahead.” All Honda Connect app users will be entitled to various offers and freebies until March 31 — including a free 50-point checkup with tire and battery assessment.

In addition, HCPI will give a P250 discount on the following service bundles: fuel filter plus engine cleaner, air-con filter plus A/C lubricant, engine air filter plus engine cleaner, brake pad plus brake and parts cleaner, and spark plug (four pieces).

HCPI is also treating its customers with up to 25% in discounts on select Honda merchandise, including Mugen and Honda collections. Lastly, customers who have not had their cars serviced at the dealership in over a year can get a free fuel card worth P500 or P500 off on services, with a minimum spend of P5,000 on any type of service.

In a release, HCPI said that “Honda Connect gives Honda car owners security, safety, and convenience in just a few taps. Users can control and manage their vehicle even from afar. With no subscription fees, features (include) Emergency Calls, Location Search, and 1:1 messaging, or news alerts straight from HCPI in the non-telematics platform.” The app can also give access to emergency contacts and Honda Cars dealerships should the user be in any accident. Meanwhile, the Location Search Feature guides the driver to various points of interest like gas stations and convenience stores. Users can also access after-sales services through the app, which also sends product advisories and maintenance reminders.

For more information, visit https://www.hondaphil.com/programs/gear-up-for-2025-promo. More offers are on display at https://www.hondaphil.com/promos. The latest HCPI models can be viewed in the virtual showroom: https://www.hondaphil.com/virtual-honda.