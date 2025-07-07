The greening of the Kona

1 of 5

Hyundai’s subcompact crossover returns in hybrid form

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

HYUNDAI MOTOR PHILIPPINES, INC. (HMPH) recently marked two milestones: The celebration of the group’s third anniversary in the Philippines and the launch of the second-generation Kona subcompact crossover SUV.

“We are very excited to bring back an iconic nameplate that has always had strong success (since) its international debut,” said HMPH President Jiho Son in Taguig City for the car’s launch. “(This is a vehicle) that caters to customers’ needs.”

Available globally in various powertrains from petrol, mild hybrid, hybrid, and battery electric, the Philippine market gets a couple of hybrid variants — both powered by a 1.6-liter engine mated to a six-speed dual clutch transmission. The mill generates 141ps and 144Nm of torque — including 43ps from the electric motor — and the vehicle boasts Smart Regenerative Braking and e-Motion Drive to ensure smooth performance and handling.

According to HMPH, the subcompact’s return since its launch in 2017 has a “future-oriented exterior led by its aerodynamic design.” Hyundai’s signature LED horizon lamp is on the fascia with 3D accents on the front bumper. The Premium variant gets 18-inch two-tone alloy wheels, wheel arch cladding, power sunroof, and roof rail.

The vehicle’s interior is described by the brand as a comfortable and convenient “living space” through features such as a driver-centric cockpit with a floating dual display featuring a panoramic instrument cluster and infotainment screen each measuring 12.3 inches, electronic shift-by-wire system, and eight-way power-adjust driver seat. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard for its two variants.

With a folded second row, the all-new Kona can provide up to 1,241 liters of cargo space. A customizable smart power tailgate is integrated to let car owners select their preferred opening height. Hyundai’s SmartSense safety feature is available in the subcompact, along with the marque’s suite of advanced driver assistance systems capabilities, such as smart cruise control with stop and go, forward collision avoidance assist, blind spot view monitor, and more.

“Through (the all-new Kona), we solidify our hybrid lineups and (respond to) the demands of our local market,” Mr. Son added. “This year, HMPH brought back the Elantra available in (N Line) and hybrid. Previous to that, we also introduced the Hyundai N Line to the Philippine market. Just last month, we launched the new Creta.

“All these milestones continue to push Hyundai’s promise as a globally competitive brand. With hybrid technology changing the automotive landscape worldwide, we believe that what you see today will continue to put us on a path of (continuous innovation), and (remain a) leading global brand,” he maintained.

According to the HMPH lead, Hyundai “has seen many changes in the past years” since it resumed business in 2022. “We began our operation with a goal of providing Filipinos with products that (are true to) three main standards. First, safety for our customers’ peace of mind on the road in every journey. Second, personalized customer experience reassuring that every customer is provided with the best possible experience that aligns with their personality, lifestyle, and profession. Lastly, product leadership. It shows our commitment to creating globally recognized, industry-leading cars — all of which translates to our global vision: progress for humanity where all our efforts (are interwoven). As we unveil our latest technology, (we continue to) witness Hyundai’s promise… to innovate the car ownership experience.”

The HMPH anniversary celebration featured local brand ambassadors, singer-actress Sarah Geronimo-Guidicelli and actor Piolo Pascual. “Sarah G” headlined a free concert last June 20 at the Bonifacio High Street Amphitheater in Bonifacio High Street where Sam Concepcion and Lola Amour also performed.

The all-new Kona is available in five colors: Neoteric Yellow, Atlas White, Abyss Black Pearl, Cyber Gray, and Meta Blue Pearl. The Kona 1.6 HEV GLS 6DCT is priced at P1.528 million, and the 1.6 HEV Premium 6DCT sells for P1.688 million.