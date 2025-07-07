Superman & Super DM-i

1 of 5

BYD brings in cast of DC flick, previews Sealion 5

By Joyce Reyes-Aguila

BYD CARS Philippines officially introduced its latest electrified offering to the market: the BYD Sealion 5 DM-i subcompact sport utility vehicle (SUV). Targeting to fill the mobility requirements of first-time buyers, the crossover is ideal for both daily urban drives and out-of-town journeys, according to the brand.

A preview of the vehicle happened at the Mall of Asia last June 19 — the eve of its official launch — during the Manila stop of the Superman movie regional tour. A Sealion 5 DM-i was displayed at the SM Mall of Asia Music Hall for customers to inspect and inquire about. The brand was the local mobility partner for the Hollywood film which saw actors David Corenswet (who plays Superman/Clark Kent) and Rachel Brosnahan (Lois Lane), film writer and director James Gunn, and DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran in town.

BYD Philippines Country Head Adam Hu discussed how the values of the mobility company align with the movie to the audience. “Superman symbolizes hope and the relentless pursuit to protect the planet. Similarly, BYD leads the charge in safeguarding our world through its revolutionary new energy vehicle (NEV) technologies.

“At BYD, we believe (in using power) to protect, uplift, and inspire. Locally, we are proud to take the number-one market position among NEVs with our flagship BYD Sealion 6 DM-i setting new standards as the best-selling SUV in its category. Just like Superman, BYD continues to push boundaries, delivering extraordinary performance, ground-breaking innovation and inspiring people to move forward sustainably.”

Before unveiling the vehicle, BYD Cars Philippines Managing Director Bob Palanca confirmed to the crowd that the Sealion 5 has the brand’s signature DM-i technology. “The vehicle offers powerful electrified driving with outstanding fuel efficiency, eliminating the worry of range anxiety,” the executive said. The technology integrates electrified propulsion with a high-efficiency generator for long-distance driving.

The Sealion 5 DM-i’s powertrain has a combined output of 197ps and 300Nm of torque and can speed from a standstill to 100kph in just 8.3 seconds. Offering a total driving range of over 1,000km, the SUV operates in three modes: Economy, Normal, and Sport. Its 12.96-kWh ultra-safe Lithium Iron Phosphate Blade Battery is rated for up to 71km of pure electric driving range, based on the New European Driving Cycle (NEDC) standard.

Safety features of the crossover include a rear camera with radar sensors, traction control, electronic stability control, hill hold and hill descent control, and real-time tire pressure monitoring. Six air bags are built in, along with child seat anchors.

The infotainment is platformed on a 10.1-inch rotating touchscreen; it gets wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. New applications like the web-based Stingray Karaoke music streaming service, and navigation apps are available from the embedded BYD Store. Additionally, the comfort and security features of the Sealion 5 can be controlled by car owners through the BYD App that receives over-the-air updates from the BYD Cloud Service.

The SUV has 18-inch alloy wheels and full LED lighting; the vehicle measures 4,738-mm long, 1,860-mm wide, and 1,710-mm tall — marginally smaller than its Sealion 6 DM-i sibling which measures 4,775-mm long, 1,860-mm wide, and 1,670-mm tall. The 5 is available in four colors: Arctic White, Harbor Gray, Cosmos Black, and Deep Sea Blue. All are paired with a beige and brown two-tone interior.

The BYD Sealion 5 DM-i’s starting price is P1.248 million. For a limited time, customers can avail of an introductory price of P1.198 million for cash buyers and a down payment of P88,000. BYD also offers comprehensive warranty coverage, which includes eight years or 160,000 kilometers for the Blade Battery, eight years or 150,000 kilometers for the electric motor and control systems, and six years or 150,000 kilometers for the new vehicle warranty.