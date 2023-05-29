Volvo’s electric push part of safety, sustainability commitment

1 of 2

SINCE 1927, the Volvo Car Group has been known as a world leader in safety technology and innovation. The company’s driving principle behind its operations is safety — for people inside and outside its vehicles and the world around them. Along with safety is a commitment to sustainability — which itself dates back to the 1940s. “Sustainability is fundamental to how Volvo Cars does its business. This ambition has always been to lead by example; today, it is stronger than ever,” said Volvo Philippines in a release.

Volvo Cars was the first established car maker to commit to all-out electrification in 2017. As a result, the premium car maker has been recognized by the United Nations (UN) and other global environmental nonprofit groups for its ground-breaking electrification strategy. The UN announcement was a watershed moment in the industry, and Volvo Cars’ example has been followed since by other car makers who have made similar announcements.

The company is also a founding member of the UN Global Compact, the world’s largest corporate sustainability initiative. The UN also recognizes the Swedish car company as a LEAD member, a group of the most committed, engaged, and ambitious companies within the Global Compact, which Volvo is a founding member of.

Even before sustainability became trendy in the automotive sphere, Volvo was already at the forefront, leading the pack in its efforts to curb its carbon footprint. Recognizing that cars are part of the ecological problem, Volvo, very early on, owned up to its responsibility and started its journey to becoming climate neutral. “We recognize that we, as a mobility provider, are part of the climate change problem. However, we at Volvo also know that we can do our share and be part of the solution,” said Volvo Philippines President and CEO Atty. Alberto B. Arcilla.

Volvo Cars is adapting to this reality by making sustainable business an integral part of its corporate strategy. As part of its sustainability program, the company has identified nine commitments directly supporting the UN Sustainability Development Goals (SDGs) agreed upon by all UN member states in 2015. The company believes these commitments will contribute to its sustainable profitability and growth. It has committed to having up to one million electrified Volvos on the road by 2025, and aims to have climate-neutral manufacturing operations that same year. It has also stated the most ambitious safety vision in the industry that by 2020, no one should be killed or seriously injured in a new Volvo.

Pandemic notwithstanding, Volvo globally launched its first electric vehicle, the XC40 Recharge. In 2021, the company introduced the C40, the first Volvo designed as pure electric only. Locally, Volvo Philippines supported this global effort with a range of boost hybrids introduced in the Volvo XC40, XC60, XC90, and S90 models last year, making it the first luxury car brand in the country to transition to an all-electrified offering. The new, fully electric EX90 launched toward the end of 2022 also signaled a new era for Volvo Cars. This year, Volvo Philippines is set to introduce two pure-electric vehicles to boost its electrified lineup further.

“It is good that the automotive industry is following Volvo’s lead in making significant steps to address current mobility concerns. Volvo Cars is acknowledged for our industry-leading commitment to an electric future. In line with this, locally, we will once again move the brand forward towards its vision by introducing two pure electric vehicles in the second half of 2023,” added Atty. Arcilla.