BUYERS OF a qualified Hyundai vehicle at any authorized dealership until Jan. 31, 2026 will get a chance to win a brand-new Santa Fe 2.5T Calligraphy AWD through the Hyundai Motor Philippines, Inc. (HMPH) “Grand Holidays Promo.” Each unit purchased nets one raffle entry.

“Our Grand Holidays Promo is our way of expressing gratitude to our customers who continue to place their trust in Hyundai. This season, we want to give Filipinos a chance to welcome the new year with something truly exceptional: an SUV that embodies innovation, comfort, and modern mobility. This encapsulates our goal to make Hyundai ownership a meaningful experience for all our customers,” said HMPH Managing Director Cecil Capacete.

Customers need to complete the official raffle registration form upon vehicle release, which will be provided via QR code by their chosen dealership. Only fully registered and validated entries will qualify for the draw. The raffle draw and official winner announcement will be held in February 2026. For the full mechanics, visit https://www.hyundai.com/ph/en. Get more information through @HyundaiMotorPhilippines on Facebook and Instagram.