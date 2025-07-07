For us, by us

1 of 4

Driving the locally assembled Toyota Tamaraw in Mindoro

By Pablo Salapantan

EVER SINCE the launch of the new-generation Toyota Tamaraw, I had been dying to get behind its wheel. I’ve always felt that the Tamaraw is something inherently Filipino, a vehicle born out of necessity that eventually became part of countless families and memories — not to mention a reliable business partner as well.

Does this new Toyota Tamaraw have the same magic, the same appeal in 2025? Well, we found out by taking the Tamaraw to the home of its namesake animal endemic to Mindoro.

LAKBAY TAMARAW

In a bid to further spread and keep the Tamaraw lore alive, Toyota Motor Philippines hosted a simple, three-day drive adventure in Mindoro aptly called “Lakbay Tamaraw.” We all met up bright and early in the Batangas City area, had a quick briefing and breakfast run, then boarded the FastCat Ro-Ro (roll on, roll off) bound for Calapan Port.

As we boarded our FastCat vessel, I saw a fleet of Tamaraws in all sorts of guises. There were standard dropside units, along with a smattering of the UV bodies, and some slightly modified versions as well.

After a relatively relaxed and comfortable hour and a half on the water, we arrived at Calapan Port, Mindoro, and our true journey began. I took the first driving stint from the port to our lunch stop at the Toyota Calapan City dealership.

Sitting in the Tamaraw for the first time reminded me immediately that this is a vehicle designed more for work than for play. There aren’t many features to talk about, and the feel of everything is solid and very purposeful, with the only true creature comfort being a head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Our particular unit was a gray GL Dropside Automatic, which is the top-of-the-line variant. I have to say that the moment we set off, I was surprised at how easy it is to drive the Toyota Tamaraw. There is a solid and well-built feel, and an apparent usability in the way it drives. The steering is light, the size and height are just right, it honestly felt like an Innova to me.

After lunch, we headed out for some quick nature stops at the Infinity Farm before making a beeline for Puerto Galera for our hotel stay. It must be pointed out that Mindoro is the location of the Tamaraw reservation, a place where brave individuals volunteer to keep the species alive and well.

Looking around, I saw that Mindoro is the perfect place for this. The landscape is lush and green, and the farmlands appear well-kept. The low population density has contributed to Mindoro’s appeal and, undoubtedly, the health of its flora and fauna. It’s a sight for sore eyes used to the city landscape.

Some quick snacks were served to us at the Infinity Farm, where I saw probably one of the cleanest mountain water features I’ve ever seen.

It was time to head two hours around the coastal roads of North Calapan road to Puerto Galera, and this is where the Tamaraw showed a new side. As the roads got twisty and technical, the Tamaraw surprised me by behaving well through dynamic driving conditions. It felt sure and planted around tight bends, and the adequate powertrain enabled us to keep pace properly as a convoy. I was really expecting the Tamaraw to struggle in these conditions, but it thrived enough for me and my fellow media delegates to enjoy the drive.

GIVING BACK

The next day, we were given the chance to participate in TMP’s program to give back to the community -— an activity that is at the very center of the Toyota Tamaraw DNA.

A rural school was chosen to receive much-needed school and personal supplies, and I was happy to play my part by driving one of the Tamaraws loaded with the said supplies.

Even when fully loaded, the Tamaraw kept its cool through the twisty mountain roads, and up the steepest inclines. There was no hint of struggle; a true workhorse still lives within the Tamaraw body. There are instances wherein brands are keen to revive popular nameplates just to boost their image and sales without much thought.

In the Tamaraw’s case, Toyota did the right thing. TMP brought what made the Tamaraw a beloved model in the past into a new era of motoring and mobility by adding more appealing looks, approachable and fun driving dynamics, and an ability to be playful for those who dare.

This generation of the Toyota Tamaraw carries the torch of the old and introduces the model to a new generation of Filipinos.