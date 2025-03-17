Jetour opens Quezon Avenue dealership, previews T2 Panda

1 of 4

JETOUR AUTO Philippines, Inc. (JAPI) officially inaugurated the newest addition to its growing network of dealerships. Jetour Auto Quezon Avenue — located at 133 Quezon Ave., Sto. Domingo, District 1, Quezon City — is a five-level dealership that spans 4,000 sq.m., and boasts a spacious showroom that can accommodate 10 to 12 vehicles.

During the grand opening recently, guests were treated to a preview of the Jetour T2 Panda Edition, along with a view of Jetour’s extensive lineup. The 3S center is equipped with seven regular service bays and three dedicated electric vehicle (EV) work bays, “ensuring seamless maintenance and repair services for both traditional and electric-powered vehicles,” said JAPI in a release.

“This marks not just the opening of a new dealership, but the expansion of the Jetour family. It’s not only about adding new spaces and more vehicles to our lineup, but about creating meaningful connections with the Filipino people. It’s not just about providing you with great cars, but also ensuring that you have an exceptional experience long after you drive off from the showroom. We are about pushing boundaries, embracing transformation, and always striving to exceed expectations,” expressed JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose.

The five-level building also boasts training rooms, a café, and an audio and video room/lounge for customers. JAPI’s flagship dealership in Quezon Avenue becomes the latest in its growing network that provides an integrated service model covering pre-sales consultations, vehicle deliveries, and after-sales support.