Ford opens parts hub in Calamba

1 of 5

Bigger distribution center expected to ‘boost ownership experience’

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

AS PART of its commitment to “boost the ownership experience” of its customers, Ford Philippines officially inaugurated a new parts distribution center in Calamba, Laguna.

The Ford Parts Distribution Center sits on a massive 13,250-sq.m. space that is more than twice the size of the previous facility. With a capacity of over 100,000 car parts, it is expected to significantly enhance the company’s ability to supply genuine Ford parts to its dealerships and customers nationwide. It is also equipped with eight inbound and outbound docks for improved operational efficiency.

“With the bigger parts distribution center, we are also able to fulfill not only same-day delivery in Metro Manila and nearby areas, but also daily delivery to dealerships in Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao,” said Ford Philippines President and Managing Director Mike Breen in a speech at the inauguration ceremony.

The executive recalled how the company’s previous facility’s complexity — with multiple buildings and insufficient racking — challenged operations. “Moving into this facility has set up to more than overcome that and really deliver on what we need to do,” he declared.

Ford Philippines entered a five-year partnership with logistics solutions provider DB Schenker for the management of the new parts hub. DB Schenker Philippines Contract Logistics Head Irma Diaz-Guevara said in her speech that the new facility will “guarantee the speed, accuracy, and cost-efficiency in serving the Ford after-sales market in the country.”

“This partnership between Ford and DB Schenker is a true testament of Ford’s investment in the growing Philippine automotive market,” she added.

Alongside the inauguration, Ford Philippines launched the Territory Assure+ program that allows owners of the previous- and current-generation Territory to avail of express periodic maintenance service within just 90 minutes, enjoy free pickup and delivery of the vehicle for maintenance, and realize improved customer support through email. This initiative also lets Territory owners avail of loaner vehicles when their cars need to undergo repair for more than a day.

“Our Territory owners are mostly from the young population who are digitally savvy, always on the go, and pursue busy and active lifestyles. With the Territory Assure+, we are giving them the confidence and peace of mind in owning their Territory, so they can enjoy every driving moment with their friends and family,” Mr. Breen stated.