ARMAND DUPLANTIS is considered the greatest pole-vaulter of all time.

And Filipino fans have a chance to see the Swedish superstar in the flesh as the country hosts the Atletang Ayala World Pole Vault Challenge slated Sept. 20 to 21 at the Ayala Triangle Gardens in Makati.

“We are officially bringing a sanctioned world pole vault event to Makati. In collaboration with Atletang Ayala and MVPSF (Manny V. Pangilinan Sports Foundation), we are bringing several Top 10 pole-vaulters all over the world to the Ayala Triangle Gardens,” said World No. 4 Filipino EJ Obiena during Monday’s zoom session.

“This event is part of the World Athletics calendar and will follow a strict vaulting format. We are so excited to bring an event to PHL shores,” he added.

With the invitation set, it would now be up to the reigning Olympic and world champion and record-holder if he would accept it or not.

And Filipinos are wishing he would.

“This has been a dream to bring a world-class event to the Philippines as I hope this could inspire future generations of athletes,” said Mr. Obiena.

Sponsor Jaime Zobel de Ayala and Jasmine Alkhaldi, Atletang Ayala program head, also graced the media online briefing. — Joey Villar