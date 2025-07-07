Game on Wednesday

(Smart Araneta Coliseum)

7:30 p.m. – San Miguel Beermen

vs Ginebra (Semis Game 7)*

*series tied, 3-3

AS TNT moved into striking position for PBA Season 49 Philippine Cup title, all the hoopla about a rare grand slam have just become louder.

And the Tropang 5G, led by coach Chot Reyes, are tuning out the noise by giving their full attention to the most immediate task — Game 1 of the best-of-seven finals on Sunday.

The mindset has been helpful in getting the job done for the reigning Governors’ Cup and Commissioner’s Cup title-holders as they navigated this challenging conference and Mr. Reyes said they would maintain it moving forward.

“Now that we’re here, we have to continue to discipline ourselves to focus on what’s in front of us. We need to get Game 1 now,” said Mr. Reyes, who himself is not thinking about this being his second shot at the golden treble after falling short of the third jewel in 2011.

The Tropang 5G now wait for their opponent in the “Last Dance” as San Miguel Beermen (SMB) and Barangay Ginebra are locked in a 3-3 standoff. The Beermen, last season’s All-Filipino runner up, and the Gin Kings, second placers to TNT in the first two conferences of the season, will dispute the other finals seat on Wednesday.

“It doesn’t matter who we’re playing. They’re both very formidable opponents,” said Mr. Reyes. “We just need to take care of the things that are within our control — that’s our preparation and our planning.”

Mr. Reyes’ troops have overcome a horrendous 0-3 start and injuries to key players Jayson Castro, Rey Nambatac, RR Pogoy, Kelly Williams and even Jordan Heading and Oftana on the way to the finale.

After securing a spot in the playoffs as No. 6, they defeated No. 3 Magnolia twice in the quarterfinals before outlasting Rain or Shine in six grueling encounters in the semis.

“We got all of those injuries, but these guys, they do not know the meaning of quit. They just keep fighting. And as long as you keep fighting, you give yourselves a chance,” said Mr. Reyes, who gave the Tropang Giga the day off on Monday before they buckle down to work for the finals buildup. — Olmin Leyba