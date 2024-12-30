Southern comfort (and convenience)

1 of 6

GWM continues expansion with new Calamba dealership

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

GREAT WALL MOTORS (GWM) Philippines continues to solidify and widen its presence in the country with the opening of its newest dealership — this one located along Maharlika Highway, in Calamba, Laguna. It targets a growing market in this part of Laguna, in addition to nearby provinces such as Batangas and Cavite.

Operated by the Autohub Group, the newly inaugurated GWM Calamba is a 3S (sales, service, and spare parts) facility which boasts a modern showroom that can display up to four vehicle units. Its particularly spacious service area, which will be shared by other Autohub-operated brands in Calamba, will be fully open by January. It is the third GWM establishment of the Autohub Group, following the opening of dealerships in Makati and Santa Rosa, Laguna. Another GWM-Autohub location is slated to open in Dasmariñas, Cavite in the first quarter of 2025.

“The opening of GWM Calamba is a testament of our commitment to our brand,” said Autohub Group President Willy Tee Ten in his speech at the inauguration ceremony. “It shows that we believe in the GWM brand, and we are here to make sure that it becomes successful.”

GWM Calamba is open from Monday to Sunday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Distributed by the Luxuriant Automotive Group, Inc. (LAGI), GWM made its entry in the Philippines in 2023. Since then, the China-headquartered car maker has gained significant traction in the local market with its diverse lineup of vehicles which include the Haval H6 hybrid SUV, Haval Jolion subcompact crossover, Ora electric hatchback, Tank 300 SUV, and Cannon pickup truck. The brand’s focus on cutting-edge technology, stylish design, and outstanding performance is said to have resonated with a segment of Filipino car buyers.

According to LAGI Assistant Vice-President and Director of Business Strategy River Wang, GWM in 2023 sold 1.23 million units globally and generated US$24 million in revenues. “Until now, GWM is still growing bigger,” the executive maintained. “We are planning to bring more models to the Philippine market, so we are looking forward to a better performance next year.”

With the inauguration of GWM Calamba, the brand now has a robust network of 16 dealerships nationwide, enabling it to reach more customers and provide quality after-sales support.

For more information, visit gwm.com.ph.