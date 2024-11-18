Tesla touches down in PHL

1 of 6

US-based EV specialist is now officially here

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

A HISTORIC moment for the Philippine automotive industry unfolded as Tesla officially began its operations in the country. The arrival of the renowned electric vehicle (EV) pioneer is fancied as marking a significant step toward a more sustainable future for Filipino motorists.

The recent launch event showcased the iconic Model 3 electric sedan and the Model Y electric crossover, both of which are now available for purchase at the Tesla Experience Center in Uptown Bonifacio, Taguig City. These vehicles are said to offer impressive performance, advanced technology, and a range of innovative features that redefine the driving experience.

The Model 3 boasts a refined exterior and a modernized interior. It accelerates from zero to 100kph in just 3.1 seconds and delivers up to 629km of range. The fully electric sedan is available in three variants, priced from P2.109 million.

On the other hand, the family-friendly Model Y, the best-selling vehicle in the world in 2023 (when it moved more than 1.22 million units), combines spaciousness with exhilarating performance. It features 2.1 cubic meters of cargo space and accommodates up to five passengers. Its responsive motors can propel it from a standstill to 100kph in just 3.7 seconds, while offering a range of 533km. The electric crossover also comes in three variants, retailing from P2.369 million.

Tesla vehicles have captured the interest of customers worldwide with their sleek design, intuitive touchscreen interface, and Autopilot driver-assistance system. Deliveries of the Models 3 and Y will begin next year. Customers may also customize their car with personalized exterior, interior, and feature options through the Tesla Design Studio.

According to Tesla Regional Director Isabel Fan, other models will be also coming to the Philippines, though a specific timeline was not provided. By offering competitive pricing, a robust charging infrastructure, and exceptional after-sales support, the Elon Musk-led car maker has created a big impact in the global EV landscape.

In 2023, Tesla vehicles helped save around 20 million metric tons of carbon emissions worldwide. “Our mission is to accelerate the world’s transition to sustainability,” Ms. Fan underscored in her speech at the inauguration of the Tesla Experience Center.

“As part of Tesla’s commitment to the Philippines, the company will continue to develop the experience center, service and support, and charging infrastructure in the country, aimed at delivering a seamless Tesla ownership experience,” the company stated in a release.

Tesla bared plans to set up four superchargers at the basement parking of Uptown Mall, providing convenient and fast-charging options for Tesla owners for P19 per kWh, with a full charge costing around P1,140. More Tesla Supercharger stations will be installed in major cities and along popular travel routes in the future, ensuring seamless travel experiences for EV drivers in the country.

The launch of the American EV manufacturer in the country solidifies its expansion across Southeast Asia. Following successful entry into Singapore, Thailand, and Malaysia, Tesla’s Philippine debut shows its confidence in the region’s growing EV market.

Tesla’s commitment to sustainability extends beyond EVs, encompassing solar energy solutions, energy storage systems, and autonomous driving technology. For more information, visit www.tesla.com/en_ph.