Now serving San Juan

After-sales specialist Drive+ opens new facility

AFTER GARNERING a loyal following and maintaining a strong reputation for providing top-notch automotive service at its inaugural location in Quezon City, Drive+ Car Care Center officially opened its new branch in San Juan, bringing a new level of automotive expertise within easy reach of those in the community. As a well-established company known for its commitment to quality and customer satisfaction, Drive+ said it aims to revolutionize the car care industry with its innovative approach and state-of-the-art facilities.

Staffed with highly trained and experienced technicians, Drive+ San Juan provides a wide range of services including preventive maintenance service, oil change, brake maintenance and repair, automatic transmission fluid change, belt replacement, battery replacement, on-board diagnostics scanning, suspension replacement, tire balancing and alignment, exhaust gas recirculation cleaning, and air-conditioning cleaning and repair.

Service times vary, from less than an hour for quick fixes to multi-day repairs for complex issues.

“Our mission at Drive+ has always been to elevate the car care experience in the Philippines,” said company marketing manager Jason Manabat, promising that customers will “receive the same exceptional service and convenience that have become synonymous with the Drive+ name.”

The new center features 10 service bays with two dedicated wheel alignment bays, two post lifters for heavier vehicles, and six scissor lifters for general maintenance and repairs.

Drive+ partnered with Autoplus to provide Ravenol and Aveno engine oils as well as Yuasa and Lite-Ion batteries. It further upholds its commitment to reliability by offering high-quality tires from Falken, Continental, and Hankook, with the ability to source other brands upon request.

The facility also has a comfortable lounge where motorists can relax while their vehicles are being serviced. Complimentary Wi-Fi access, refreshments, and entertainment options are available to ensure a pleasant waiting experience.

“Customer comfort and satisfaction remain our top priorities. We consistently strive to refine our processes so every visit to Drive+ is seamless and hassle-free, and we’re committed to continually enhance the customer experience with each service,” Mr. Manabat added.

Drive+ has also been known for its transparent pricing. “What we typically do is if (a part) is available locally, we try to source both original and replacement parts so that customers have options on how they want their cars serviced based on their budgets,” the executive explained.

The opening of Drive+ Car Care Center in San Juan is expected to further strengthen the company’s position as one of the leading premium car service brands in Metro Manila.

Drive+ San Juan is located at 683 Jose Abad Street, Barangay Little Baguio, San Juan City. It is open from Monday to Saturday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information, contact 8247-0540, 8244-5269 or 8254-5426.