New JAC City

1 of 9

Brand flexes electrified lineup at Auto Guangzhou 2024

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

ANHUI JIANGHUAI Automobile Group Co., Ltd. — or, more simply, JAC Motors — made a big splash at the recent Auto Guangzhou 2024 as it showcased vehicles enshrining its commitment to sustainable mobility and technological innovation. The company exhibited its latest electric vehicles (EV) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEV), demonstrating its rapid progress and gains in the electrified era of mobility.

A standout at the motor show was the stylish and spacious RF8 PHEV MPV (multipurpose vehicle) that combines fuel efficiency and electric driving range. It is powered by either a 1.5-liter or 2.0-liter hybrid engine, depending on the variant. The MPV has an all-electric range of up to 250km, and offers plenty of space — with second-row captain seats, to boot. JAC hopes that the RF8 PHEV’s values, which also include superior performance and a luxurious interior, will make it a reliable choice people mover for families and businesses alike. According to JAC Philippines Brand Head Tonette Lee, the RF8 PHEV is expected to arrive here by next year.

In addition to the RF8 PHEV, JAC also displayed all-electric models such as the T9 pickup and Ytterby.

The T9 is powered by a dual-motor system that generates a total output of 220kW and maximum torque of 516Nm. The pickup can accelerate from a standstill to 100kph in eight seconds, onto a top speed of 140kph. Inside, the T9 offers generous space on both rows and is equipped with a 10.4-inch touch screen upon which its infotainment system is predicated.

The pickup will also be released in the Philippines next year. “We will have two versions. One is an internal combustion engine (ICE) version. What we’ll be introducing in the first or second quarter of 2025 is the ICE version,” Ms. Lee told “Velocity.”

On the other hand, the Ytterby, launched in the Philippines earlier this year, was displayed in a modified version that gave the electric hatchback a more masculine look. Here in the country, the Ytterby is available in two variants, priced from P1.195 million.

In China, JAC also showed off the PHEV versions of the JS6 and JS8 Pro crossovers. Currently, only the ICE-powered variants of the two vehicles are available in the Philippines.

The JS8 Pro has been one of the brand’s best-sellers in the Philippines. Priced at P1.35 million, the crossover offers a spacious seven-seater interior with versatile seating, an assertive exterior, and a wide range of safety features and technologies. It is powered by a 1.5-liter GDI engine mated to a seven-speed dual-clutch transmission.

“It is really suitable for the large and extended Filipino family, and is at the same price point as a lot of five-seaters in the market today. That alone presents a lot of value,” the executive added. “It is one thing to put a seven-seater in, but it is quite another to be able to put a well-priced seven-seater that does not compromise on power.”

JAC also displayed the Define concept car at this year’s Auto Guangzhou, showcasing its vision for future EVs. The Define won the Design Concept Award at the Red Dot Design 2024, thanks to its sleek aesthetics and advanced battery technology for extended range and fast charging.