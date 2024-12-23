Flexing flexibility

1 of 12

The Toyota Tamaraw’s many forms are ready for their closeup

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

IN WHAT is undoubtedly a momentous occasion for the Philippine automotive industry itself, Toyota Motor Philippines (TMP) officially launched the highly anticipated next-generation Tamaraw. This iconic nameplate, synonymous with durability and versatility, makes a return — promising to redefine the landscape of utility vehicles in the country.

The launch event, held simultaneously in eight locations nationwide, drew enthusiastic crowds eager to witness the revival of the Tamaraw, whose legacy as a reliable workhorse and family vehicle spans decades.

Produced locally at the TMP plant in Santa Rosa, Laguna, the new Tamaraw is said to be designed based on what Filipinos expect in a commercial vehicle. “We actually sat down and communicated with potential customers to ask what they look for in the Tamaraw,” TMP President Masando Hashimoto stated in his speech at the event. “Hearing their comments and requests face-to-face regarding our vehicles inspired and reminded me and our team to make ever-better cars.”

Built on the robust International Multi-Purpose Vehicle platform, the Tamaraw comes in various configurations including utility vans, dropside trucks, and aluminum cargo vans. The long wheelbase (LWB) diesel variants — priced from P937,000 to P1.075 million — will be available in Toyota dealerships starting January, while the short wheelbase (SWB) gas version will be released in March with a starting price of less than P800,000.

The Dropside LWB measures 5,300mm in length, 1,800mm in width, and 1,800mm in height, with a wheelbase of 3,085mm and a payload capacity of 1,100kg. The SWB variant, on the other hand, is more compact at 4,965-mm long, with a wheelbase of 2,750mm and a payload capacity of 1,025kg.

For the Utility Van configuration, the LWB version measures 5,303mm in length, 1,795mm in width, and 2,097mm in height, with a payload capacity of 910kg. Meanwhile, the SWB variant is only 4,968-mm long and has a payload capacity of 850kg. The Utility Van LWB can fit up to 14 passengers (including the driver and front passenger), while the SWB can seat up to 12.

The Aluminum Cargo is also available in LWB and SWB versions, with the LWB one measuring 5,300mm in length, 1,795mm in width, and 2,180mm in height, and having a payload capacity of 1,000kg. The SWB variant is 4,695-mm long and 1,695-mm wide, with a payload capacity of 935kg.

The top-of-the-line Dropside GL model is produced in LWB version only, with the same dimensions as the standard Dropside variant, however, it can accommodate up to 1,075kg of cargo. Among all Tamaraw variants, it is the only one equipped with a seven-inch display audio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, air bags, anti-lock brakes, and electronic brake distribution. More configurations will be available soon, including ambulance, patrol van, refrigerated van, food truck, mobile service vehicle, and camper recreational vehicle.

“It is compatible with diverse needs for both commercial and private use, being very easy to convert,” said Toyota Motor Asia Regional Chief Engineer Jurachart Jongusuk, who was in town during the public launch. “TMP is providing a wide variety of conversions for the Filipino market in collaboration with Toyota Mobility Solutions Philippines and our local bodybuilders.”

Under the hood, the Tamaraw is equipped with powerful and fuel-efficient engines that deliver impressive performance. The diesel variants come with a 2.4-liter 2GD-FTV mill that produces up to 150ps and 400Nm of torque, while the gas options are equipped with a 2.0-liter 1TR-FE engine that churns out 139ps and 183Nm of torque.

The vehicle’s suspension system is engineered to handle rough terrain and provide a comfortable ride, ensuring a smooth journey for both passengers and cargo. “We carefully developed the next-generation Tamaraw to handle one-ton payloads with superior power and torque,” Mr. Jongusuk added.

Owning the new Tamaraw is made easier as TMP partners with Toyota Financial Services Philippines to offer a variety of financing solutions, including low down payment and flexible payment plans.

Every Tamaraw purchase will also come with a fixed service discount voucher of P1,200 for every periodic maintenance service until the 40,000-km checkup.

“We want to cover every customer journey touchpoint — from purchase, to conversion, and all the way to maintenance. With this total package, we aim to make the customer experience hassle-free so our customers can focus on advancing toward their dreams,” said TMP First Vice-President for Vehicle Sales Operations Danny Cruz.

The Tamaraw’s return is not just a nostalgic nod to the past, but a testament to Toyota’s dedication to innovation and customer satisfaction.

For more information, visit toyota.com.ph.