Falken fortifies model series with 2 new tires

Wildpeak targets ute vehicle users

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

FALKEN TIRE has expanded its Wildpeak lineup with the introduction of the Wildpeak A/T4W and Wildpeak R/T01. Distributed locally by JM Far East, Inc., Falken tires are positioned as having the values of durability, traction, and versatility. The Wildpeak line is a popular choice among SUV and truck owners who demand a reliable and capable tire for any road condition.

According to JM Far East, Inc. President Winston Manabat, Falken is focusing on the expansion of the Wildpeak line as the utility category is “growing and becoming so strategically important.”

“As of the end of December 2023, in the Philippines, almost 430,000 vehicle units were sold and 75% of them are from the (utility) category,” the executive said in his speech at the launch event of the new Wildpeak tires.

The new Wildpeak A/T4W is an all-terrain tire that seamlessly blends on-road comfort with off-road capability. Leveraging the proven capabilities of the A/T3W, the new tire has an advanced tread design that features aggressive shoulder blocks for additional traction on rugged terrain. The tire’s optimized tread pattern and all-new rubber compound also ensure a quiet and smooth ride on highways.

A total of 45 sizes are now available, with 16 additional sizes to be introduced in 2025, and 18 more to be rolled out in the first quarter of 2026. Among the vehicle models that can be fitted with the Wildpeak A/T4W are the Mitsubishi Triton, Isuzu D-Max, and Toyota Hilux.

Meanwhile, the Wildpeak R/T01 is ideal for those seeking ultimate off-road performance as the rugged terrain tire is engineered to conquer challenging trails and withstand harsh conditions. Its hybrid terrain tread pattern and reinforced sidewalls provide superior durability and puncture resistance.

Being a POR (professional off-road) model, the Wildpeak R/T01 is considered a “special use” tire with larger, more widely spaced blocks that help optimize traction and keep the vehicle in motion on difficult terrain.

The Wildpeak R/T01 is available in nine sizes, ranging from 16 to 20 inches. Among its popular vehicle fitments are the Mazda BT-50, Nissan Navara, Toyota Hilux, and Isuzu D-Max.

With the introduction of the Wildpeak A/T4W and Wildpeak R/T01, Falken is seen as continuing to push the boundaries of tire technology. These new tires are a testament to the company’s dedication to providing drivers with high-performance and reliable tires.

The two new Wildpeak tires are now available at authorized Falken Tire retailers nationwide and online. Both tire models come with a five-year warranty.