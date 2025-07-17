Metro Manila’s iconic Roxas Boulevard is poised to welcome a new residential development as Patio Madrigal, the first master-planned residential development of Avida Land in the area, captures the interest of discerning homebuyers and business professionals. This mid-rise condominium, a joint venture between Avida Land and the Madrigal family, offers a distinctive combination of urban lifestyle, proximity to cultural heritage, and enhanced convenience for modern city living.

A Destination Address for Business Leaders and Professionals

Strategically located at the boundary of Pasay, Manila, and Parañaque—and just a short drive from Makati’s financial district—Patio Madrigal is designed for professionals, entrepreneurs, investors, and returning overseas Filipinos who seek a coveted address without the congestion of central business districts. The development is also near major thoroughfares and transport routes, including the South Luzon Expressway and Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The development sits on an approximately 6,222.50-square-meter property, featuring two residential towers, complemented by retail units for everyday essentials.

Patio Madrigal’s first tower offers 595 units across 15 residential floors, with streamlined options such as studio, junior one-bedroom, and one-bedroom units—most with balconies to maximize natural light, ventilation, and skyline views. Prices start at P7 million for a studio and go up to P13 million for a one-bedroom unit, catering to established professionals and young business owners seeking both comfort and investment value.

The lower three podium levels are dedicated to parking and commercial spaces, ensuring that residents have access to retail and service establishments within the property. This integration of living and commerce is ideal for those who value time, efficiency, and the vibrancy of city life.

Lifestyle-Driven Amenities that Elevate Everyday Living

Patio Madrigal’s amenities are thoughtfully curated to foster community and relaxation amidst the urban bustle. Residents can unwind and host gatherings in the multi-function room or enjoy the garden lounge and viewing deck. Wellness is a priority, with an adult pool, kiddie pool, children’s play area, and an indoor gym all within a secure community.

A Front-Row Seat to Manila’s Heritage and Entertainment

Living at Patio Madrigal means being at the heart of Manila’s cultural and entertainment scene. Future residents are just minutes away from heritage landmarks, renowned theaters, museums, and the vibrant nightlife of Roxas Boulevard.

Whether it’s catching the famed Manila Bay sunset or exploring the city’s culinary and artistic offerings, everything is within reach.

Find your Rhythm, Live at Your Tempo

Patio Madrigal offers a rare opportunity to live in a destination where history, entertainment, and modern comforts converge. Immerse yourself in the city’s energy and, at the end of the day, retreat to your own sanctuary—finding your rhythm and living at your tempo amidst the dynamic landscape of Roxas Boulevard.

For 34 years, Avida Land has been shaping inspired living spaces in master-planned communities, enhancing the lifestyles of upper middle-income individuals and families. By integrating sustainable practices into high-quality developments, Avida ensures its homes are future-proof and attuned to the needs of the next generation of homeowners.

For more information and updates on Avida Land’s projects, visit their website at https://www.avidaland.com/, like and follow @AvidaLandPH on Facebook and Instagram, and @avidaofficial on YouTube.

Spotlight is BusinessWorld’s sponsored section that allows advertisers to amplify their brand and connect with BusinessWorld’s audience by publishing their stories on the BusinessWorld Web site. For more information, send an email to online@bworldonline.com.

Join us on Viber at https://bit.ly/3hv6bLA to get more updates and subscribe to BusinessWorld’s titles and get exclusive content through www.bworld-x.com.