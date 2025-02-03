BAIC opens Cavite dealership

1 of 6

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

BEIJING AUTOMOTIVE Industry Holding Company, Ltd. (BAIC) celebrated the grand opening of its newest dealership in General Mariano Alvarez (GMA), Cavite, marking the continued expansion of its presence in the Southern Luzon region, and the pursuit of its goal to bring a diverse range of vehicles closer to Caviteños.

Operated by Frontier Automotive Marilao Corp. (FAMC), BAIC GMA boasts a modern showroom showcasing the brand’s latest models. Furthermore, the dealership features a fully equipped service center staffed by expert technicians, ensuring that customers receive top-notch after-sales support.

The new outlet is FAMC’s first BAIC dealership. “It’s a great time to start the new year with a new brand. We want to sell more and more of these products that we can enjoy at very competitive prices,” said FAMC Dealer Principal Willy Chiongbian II in his speech at the opening ceremony.

Founded in 1958, BAIC has been a dominant player in the Chinese automotive market. It has formed joint ventures with major international car brands like Mercedes-Benz and Hyundai, giving BAIC access to technology, expertise, and an established distribution network. Now, the brand is strategically targeting emerging markets in Asia, Africa, and Latin America.

In the Philippines, BAIC vehicles have been distributed by the United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI) since 2024. The brand aims to cater to the growing demand for SUVs and crossovers in the local market, introducing various options such as the B40 Ragnar off-road SUV, B60 Beaumont hybrid full-size SUV, B30e Dune hybrid off-road SUV, B80 Wagon premium SUV, X55 subcompact crossover, and X7 Grandeza compact crossover.

“We have such a robust product portfolio with very competitive products, and we have very good pricing for the segments in which we are participating in. With the opening of this dealership, we are certain to make it big here in GMA,” BAIC Philippines General Manager and Brand Head Christopher Yu stated.

Every purchase of any BAIC model comes with a 150,000km/five-year vehicle warranty (whichever comes first). BAIC Philippines continues to strengthen its foothold in the local market through strategic dealership expansion and a focus on customer satisfaction. With the opening of BAIC GMA, the brand now has 15 dealerships nationwide, solidifying its commitment to providing high-quality vehicles and excellent service.

BAIC GMA is located at Block 23 Lot 2, Governor’s Drive, Barangay Gavino Maderan, GMA, Cavite. The showroom is open from Monday to Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., while the service center is open from Monday to Sunday.

For more information, visit baic.ph.