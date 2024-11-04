Exciting times ahead for mobility

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

A MIX of cutting-edge technology for both ICE and electrified options defined the featured vehicles at the 9th Philippine International Motor Show (PIMS). It was a resounding success, drawing thousands of visitors despite the bad weather on opening day. It was also a barometer to ascertain the readiness of the market to certain form factors and even price points vis-à-vis what are offered.

CHERY

Distributed by United Asia Automotive Group, Inc. (UAAGI), Chery officially launched the all-new Tiggo 2 Pro subcompact crossover and previewed the new Tiggo 5X Pro subcompact SUV that will enter the market early next year with new hybrid variants.

UAAGI also announced that it once again earned an ISO 9001 certification. “This achievement not only demonstrates our commitment for quality but also positions us as a trusted and reliable automotive company committed to continuous improvement towards customer satisfaction,” said UAAGI Managing Director Froilan Dytianquin.

SUZUKI

Suzuki Philippines, Inc. (SPH) unveiled the eXV electric concept SUV, whose production model is set to be released next year. The concept vehicle is a flex for SPH, showing the brand’s vision to provide “mobility solutions that not only meet current needs, but also anticipate future demands,” said SPH Automobile Division Director and General Manager Norihide Takei.

FORD

Making its debut at PIMS, Ford Philippines introduced the V6-powered Ranger Raptor that generates 397ps and features Fox 2.5-inch Live Valve internal bypass shock absorbers, front and rear locking differentials, selectable drive modes, and a jetfighter-inspired cabin. Only 300 units of the pickup will be available at launch.

“This product is a testament to our commitment of listening to our customers, especially off-road enthusiasts, who told us they want more power and capability in their Raptor,” Ford Philippines President and Managing Director Mike Breen stated.

ISUZU

On display at the Isuzu Philippines Corp. (IPC) booth were latest innovations that “combine top-tier performance with modern solutions, designed to meet both personal and commercial needs,” as IPC President Tetsuya Fujita described. The N-Series EV concept truck is designed for light-duty cargo deliveries across cities and has a range of 115km. The company also displayed the Traviz Concept Cargo Van that is aimed for logistics and last-mile businesses, and has a maximum payload of 1,660kg.

Isuzu also announced at PIMS that the D-Max 4×4 pickup is now equipped with a new differential lock system and Rough Terrain mode. It also showcased the mu-X Executive Edition that gives a luxurious treatment to the reliable SUV.

JETOUR

PIMS first-timer Jetour Auto Philippines, Inc. (JAPI) unveiled two new models — the X50 compact crossover and the T2 Terminator SUV.

Jetour entered the local market last year, introducing a series of vehicles that cater to a wide range of customers. “If you were to compare Jetour Auto Philippines to a car, then we have traveled faster and farther than expected… We guarantee that even more exciting Jetour models will roll out in the foreseeable future,” said JAPI Managing Director Miguelito Jose.

HYUNDAI

Hyundai Motor Philippines, through its new president Jiho Son, declared its goal to “innovate and transform the car ownership experience for customers” by further expanding its presence in the country. Since the company began to handle the distributorship of Hyundai cars in the Philippines in 2022, its dealership network has grown to 34 outlets nationwide.

Hyundai’s booth at PIMS was headlined by the Santa Fe Hybrid and Tucson Hybrid SUVs, joined by the Stargazer X MPV, Staria van, and Elantra N high-performance sedan.

BMW

Distributed by SMC Asia Cars Distributors Corp. (SMCACDC), BMW launched its newest electric vehicle offering: the i5 M60 xDrive Touring. Described by SMCACDC Product Planning Qualification and Training Manager Gabriel Luis Guerrero as a car that “redefines what’s possible in the electric era,” the wagon can deliver up to 601ps and can sprint from a standstill to 100kph in just 3.9 seconds. Available in a Fire Red metallic finish, the i5 Touring is priced at P7.99 million.

MITSUBISHI

Mitsubishi Motors Philippines Corp. (MMPC) hosted the world premiere of the DST Concept SUV at PIMS. Set to be rolled out in the ASEAN region in 2025, the production model of the concept vehicle is expected to “awaken the adventurous spirit of drivers and provide excitement for everyone on board,” the company said in a release.

With high ground clearance and five drive modes, the DST Concept is tailored to handle Southeast Asian roads. “The concept was designed with Filipino customers in mind, especially for those who are ready to upgrade to a roomy, three-row SUV,” Mitsubishi Motors Corp. Design Division General Manager Seiji Watanabe said in his speech.

The concept vehicle sports the iconic Mitsubishi Dynamic Shield design concept in front, reflecting its performance and dependability. Its spacious cabin can accommodate up to seven passengers.