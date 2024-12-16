A JAC Day in China

1 of 6

Anhui-headquartered automaker turns 60

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

ESTABLISHED IN 1964, JAC Motors has evolved from humble beginnings to become a major player in the global automotive industry today. The company said it has strived to consistently push the boundaries of automotive technology, delivering high-quality vehicles that cater to diverse consumer needs.

For its 60th anniversary, the car maker hosted the JAC Day 2024 in Guangzhou, China — a showcase of the brand’s rich history, innovative spirit, and commitment to sustainable mobility — for media representatives and partner distributors from the ASEAN, European, and South American markets. The celebration commenced with the China-headquartered brand’s participation at this year’s Auto Guangzhou exhibition where it displayed its electric and plug-in hybrid electric vehicle models, including the RF8 PHEV MPV and T9 pickup — slated to arrive in the Philippines in 2025.

To reinforce its global ambitions, JAC also brought together its brand executives from across the world for a conference discussing its longstanding commitment to making mobility accessible to all. A so-called Global Fans Night was also organized to look back at the brand’s milestones and to recognize the individuals and organizations that have supported JAC for the past 60 years.

“(Through the) decades, we have journeyed mountains and seas with millions of customers worldwide. Together, we write our magnificent story. Your support and compassion has nurtured JAC from a mere seed of dreams into a growing tree,” declared JAC International General Manager Oscar Yu to the event attendees.

JAC also showcased the off-road capabilities of its T8 Pro and T9 pickup trucks at an off-road challenge participated in by guests. Held at a rainforest in Guangzhou, the challenge pushed the vehicles to their limits, demonstrating their ruggedness and performance in demanding terrains.

Attendees were also treated to an exhilarating experience as they took to the winding Linghu Road to drive the RF8 PHEV, JS6 PHEV, JS8 Pro PHEV, and Ytterby electric hatchback. Guests were able to feel the vehicles’ responsive steering, smooth acceleration, and comfortable ride firsthand.

Over the years, JAC has made significant progress in expanding its global footprint. The brand is now present in over 130 countries and regions, and this year’s JAC Day provided an opportunity to connect with these worldwide customers and further strengthen the brand’s international presence.

As JAC turns 60, the company is poised to embark on a new era of growth and innovation. With a keen focus on electrification, intelligence, and globalization, JAC aims to become a leading global mobility solutions provider.

In the Philippines, JAC has been under the distributorship of the Astara Group since earlier this year. Its steadily growing lineup now includes the JS2 Pro, JS4, JS6, and JS8 Pro crossovers; the T8 Pro; and the Ytterby.

“We believe that the brand’s vehicle lineup has a potential to deliver high volume. But first of all, we need to build the dealer network,” JAC Philippines Brand Head Tonette Lee told “Velocity.” Currently, JAC has three fully operational dealerships in the country: In Pasig, Manila Bay, and Iloilo. Poised to open soon are facilities in Calamba, Quezon Avenue, and Alabang.