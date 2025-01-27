1 of 7

The Honda HR-V hybrid is previewed

By Hazel Nicole Carreon

THE HONDA HR-V has garnered significant popularity in the local market, with 10,216 units sold since its introduction in 2015. Aiming to deliver an even more engaging and efficient driving experience, Honda Cars Philippines, Inc. (HCPI) has unveiled the updated version of the third-generation HR-V — significantly featuring a hybrid variant that introduces the brand’s advanced e:HEV technology to the sought-after B-segment crossover.

Utilizing Honda’s renowned hybrid technology, the 2025 HR-V e:HEV variant combines a 1.5-liter Atkinson-cycle gasoline engine with two electric motors. This sophisticated system seamlessly transitions from electric-only propulsion to hybrid drive and engine drive modes — leading, the company said, to optimized fuel efficiency and performance. The combined output of the system delivers 131ps and a 253Nm of torque, while realizing an impressive fuel economy rating of 23.2 kilometers per liter.

At the recent launch of the new HR-V, HCPI Senior Assistant Vice-President and Adviser Futoshi Kumekawa explained to members of the media and content creators that the e:HEV technology for the new HR-V was “further defined to improve throttle response and enhance instantaneous acceleration power.” Mr. Kumekawa is also the global sales project leader for the first, second, and third generations of the HR-V.

The HR-V also comes in an internal combustion engine variant powered by a 1.5-liter naturally aspirated i-VTEC engine that churns out 121ps and 145Nm. To further enhance its sporty appeal, the new HR-V boasts a subtly revised exterior design. It measures 4,385mm long, 1,790mm wide, and 1,590mm tall, with hybrid variant featuring a blue H badge in the middle of the grille and an e:HEV badge on the rear. HCPI also introduced a new Sand Khaki body color option for the crossover.

Inside, the cabin maintains the HR-V’s signature space and practicality. “Premium materials and thoughtful ergonomics” promise a comfortable and inviting environment for the driver and passengers. The vehicle is equipped with a power-adjustable driver seat, eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, wireless charger, and dual-zone air-conditioning system.

The top-of-the-line RS e:HEV variant further emphasizes a sporty character with exclusive interior trims and accents.

“Safe and stress-free driving” is guaranteed by the Honda Sensing suite of advanced safety and driver-assistance systems, which include adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, collision mitigation braking system, and road departure mitigation. Rear parking sensors were also added on all variants, while reverse-tilting side mirrors and power tailgate are exclusive for the hybrid model.

Honda Connect is also available on the new HR-V, offering convenience by allowing users to effortlessly manage and interact with their vehicle through a dedicated smartphone app.

Overall, the refreshed HR-V was engineered to “offer an evolved product expressing (Honda’s) uniqueness and at the same time, properly incorporating brand values to the needs of the time,” according to Mr. Kumekawa.

HCPI announced that the new HR-V will be available in the Philippines with indicative pricing ranging from around P1.6 million to P1.9 million. Reservations for the new model are now open, with customer deliveries expected to commence in March.

The addition of the HR-V in the HCPI’s hybrid lineup signifies the company’s commitment to advancing sustainable mobility solutions in the local market. As consumer demand for electrified vehicles continues to grow, Honda positions the new HR-V as a strong contender in the competitive subcompact crossover segment.

“One model at a time, we are getting closer and closer to our goal of carbon-neutrality by 2050 and we promise to keep finding ways to give you a brilliant and safer world not just for us, but also for the generation to come,” said HCPI President Rie Miyake. For more information, visit hondaphil.com.