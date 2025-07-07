The premier wedding showcase and expo celebrated its grandest edition yet, featuring world-class Filipino designers Michael Leyva, Francis Libiran, Vania Romoff, Mak Tumang, Rajo Laurel, and Michael Cinco

Since its inception in 2014, Marry Me At Marriott — the signature bridal fashion show and wedding expo of Marriott Bonvoy and its partner hotels — has set the standard for weddings and celebrations, consistently elevating them through its annual event. With Marriott Bonvoy’s award-winning campaign Marriott Moments, launched in 2022, the fair has evolved into something greater — embracing more of life’s most memorable milestones. It empowers couples and other celebrants through spectacular event inspiration, sumptuous fare, and immersive experiences.

Marriott International’s partner hotels in the Philippines include the pioneering Michelin Guide hotel in the country — the Manila Marriott Hotel at Newport World Resorts, along with Sheraton Manila Hotel at Newport World Resorts, Sheraton Manila Bay, Clark Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Cebu Mactan, The Westin Manila, Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan, Four Points by Sheraton Boracay, and Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue.

Marry Me At Marriott x Gideon Hermosa

The mission of Marriott Moments continues today through the 2025 edition of Marry Me At Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala. Now in its 11th year, Marry Me At Marriott has raised the bar even higher by partnering with renowned event stylist Gideon Hermosa. Known for his work under his studio, House of Hermosa, Gideon has become synonymous with luxury, artistry, and transformative event experiences. He has collaborated with celebrity and high-profile clients both locally and internationally, making him one of the most sought-after creatives in the Philippine events industry and beyond.

On July 3, 2025, at the Marriott Grand Ballroom, the partnership between Manila Marriott and Gideon culminated in an awe-inspiring runway show, taking bridal fashion to the next level.

“Tonight is a celebration of an important milestone for the reputable event stylist Gideon Hermosa, who is celebrating 15 years of unrivaled artistry and deserves to be honored for his significant contributions to the weddings and events industry. The events that follow are expressions of gratitude and a testament to our concerted commitment to providing more winning moments,” said Bruce Winton, Area General Manager, Marriott International-Philippines. “Marriott International is growing its presence in the Philippines, and we look forward to making a bigger impact.”

Philippine Gratus Gala — The Gideon Hermosa Anniversary Edition

Championing local design talent has always been at the core of Marry Me at Marriott. Over the years, its runway has featured breathtaking bridal couture by seasoned Filipino designers and served as a launchpad for emerging talents. This year’s Philippine Gratus Gala features a premier roster of designers selected by Marriott Bonvoy and Gideon Hermosa.

“Our aim is to highlight Filipino creativity — showcasing how unconventional materials and approaches can be used to create world-class aesthetics. It’s about telling a story of innovation, craftsmanship, and cultural pride,” Gideon said.

Opening the Philippine Gratus Gala runway show on a high note was Rajo Laurel, a master couturier in blending Filipino heritage and modern luxury. For his latest bridal collection, he focused on the ideas of ease and elegance, excitement and freshness, and escape and adventure.

“We all know that weddings are stressful, so I wanted to explore the idea of how I can make this as enjoyable and as stress-free as possible,” Rajo mused. “I concentrated on pieces I love — such as a great shirt, a fabulous skirt, and perhaps, even a coat?”

Michael Leyva brought drama to the gala with his bridal collection. Using a black and white palette, the designer played with textures and patterns — from stripes and polka dots to gathered tulle and dancing fringes.

“I’m going to do something different this time,” Michael said of his goal for the gala. “I want to showcase a collection that has never been seen in my past years of designing.”

Making her Marry Me at Marriott debut was Vania Romoff. Her collection highlights everything women love about her designs — ultra-feminine and romantic. Its power lies in her restraint, as she creates modern silhouettes beyond traditional bridal norms, yet full of whimsy.

With his flair for Art Deco and architectural design, Francis Libiran sent down the runway gowns that played with linear beadwork, asymmetry, metallics, and cut-out details. Ending his collection was a fiery piece — a gown fit for the unconventional bride.

“I want to showcase my work as a designer, making sure that it speaks to the aesthetic that I have established,” Libiran said.

Mak Tumang brought theatrical flair and cultural storytelling through his dramatic gowns. His collection, dubbed Luna Regenta, featured hand pleating and ruching elements adorned with beadwork, laser-cut and molded petals, and structural design details.

“For this collection, I focused on ball gowns. There are grand sculptural silhouettes that still feel delicate and feminine. It is an ode to nature, which has always been my constant source of inspiration,” Tumang explained. “You’ll see organic lines, floral motifs, and textures that echo elements from the natural world. The pieces are romantic, intricate, and made to celebrate the beauty and strength of a modern Filipina bride.”

Last to grace the runway of the Philippine Gratus Gala were the works of Dubai-based couturier Michael Cinco. His collection, titled “The Impalpable Dream of Marie Antoinette,” draws inspiration from the extravagant world of Marie Antoinette and the golden age of Versailles.

“For this collection, we used a rich mix of luxurious materials — silk taffeta, organza, brocade, and layers of delicate tulle to create volume and movement,” Cinco remarked. “The fabrics were chosen not only for their elegance but also for how they reflect light and texture, evoking the romantic grandeur of the Rococo period.”

Marriott Moments A-Fair: Luxuriant Expo

Marry Me at Marriott: Philippine Gratus Gala — The Gideon Hermosa Anniversary Edition is a testament to Marriott Bonvoy’s mission of creating more winning moments for its guests. And it marks just the beginning of a month-long celebration under the Marriott Moments campaign, culminating in the much-anticipated Marriott Moments A-Fair: Luxuriant Expo on July 26 and 27, 2025, at the MGBX Exhibition Hall of the Marriott Grand Ballroom.

“We will not only have a wedding and event expo, but will be introducing to the country the first ‘fashion and arts weekend,’” said Lala Quilantang, Market Director of Sales and Distribution, Marriott International-Philippines. “Now stronger in its fourth season, and with our invaluable partner and co-presenter Themes & Motifs, Marriott Moments A-Fair has been redefined and categorized as a ‘Luxuriant Expo’ this year.”

The country’s first Fashion and Arts Weekend is a bold innovation made possible in partnership with the 9th Calgary International Fashion and Arts Week, Rotary Club Passport One, One Gallery, and the Wedding and Portrait Photographers of the Philippines (WPPP).

The Marry Me at Marriott Philippine Gratus Gala: The Gideon Hermosa Anniversary Edition is presented by Marriott Bonvoy with the unwavering support of Manila Marriott Hotel, a Michelin Guide Hotel, along with Sheraton Manila Hotel, Clark Marriott Hotel, Sheraton Manila Bay, Sheraton Cebu Mactan Resort, and The Westin Manila. In cooperation with Courtyard by Marriott Iloilo, Four Points by Sheraton Palawan Puerto Princesa, Fairfield by Marriott Cebu Mandaue City, and Four Points by Sheraton Boracay, the event highlighted Marriott’s diverse wedding destinations across the Philippines. The collaboration with industry leaders and creative partners — including House of Hermosa, COTE, Newport World Resorts, Paperless PR + Creative Agency, Twin Princess Gems, Jesi Mendez Salon, Themes and Motifs, One Gallery, Spotlight Couronne Internationale, Cameron Castrillo, Rotary Club Passport One, Rotary Club District 3800, Freixenet, Philippine Wine Merchant, Googly Gooeys, The Happy Station, Pix Republik, Wedding and Portrait Photographers of the Philippines, LuChris Printing, NicePrint, SAGA, Sound Level Production Equipment Rental, Stage Riggers, Forscink, LX Events Pro, Ms. A Voice Over, Manila Craft, Cether Coffee, Always in Motion, C&L Décor, Wine Century Bros. Phils., Inc., DJ Pete Chin, Family Rubbing Alcohol, CameraHaus, Lumi Candles, and Shop Rent Gala — helped elevate every detail of the event. Their collective passion and support continue to pave the way for more winning wedding moments under the Marry Me at Marriott legacy.

MARRIOTT MOMENTS

The award-winning Marriott Bonvoy overarching campaign in the Philippines dubbed, “Marriott Moments” was launched in 2022, which evolved from the industry benchmark of world-class bridal fashion show, “Marry Me at Marriott” which started as a property-based initiative over a decade ago, sets the tone of excellence and trend in Marketing Communications which other players in the Hotel, Weddings and Events industries opt to emulate. It is the first hotel-based campaign bestowed with an Anvil, a Quill and two APAC Stevie Awards. From onstage showcase of the best bridal collections, to becoming a meaningful platform to feature the best of Philippine artistry to the world, and the world to the Philippines that created the milestone as the very first local initiative of a hotel which hit the catwalk of New York City with its partnership with Filipinxt. Aside from being showcased in the USA, it also pioneered the mounting of an on-ground activation of a full-blown weddings and events expo of a group of hotels, serving as one of the major pillars of the overarching market campaign also in 2022 in collaboration with Themes & Motifs.

